Greenberg Traurig Bolsters Competition Offering with Fifth London Shareholder Hire This Month

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has enhanced its Global Competition Regulation capabilities with the addition of Manish Das as a shareholder in the firm's London office. Das is the fifth new shareholder appointment in London this month, and the second within the London Corporate Practice.

A highly experienced competition lawyer, Das has wide-ranging knowledge of virtually all aspects of competition law and policy. He brings together a rare combination of experience, having worked in senior roles at the UK's competition agency (the CMA); in-house, serving as the global head of competition law at Lloyds Banking Group; and in private practice at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he represented clients in the UK and the EU, and advised on many cross-border transactions. Most recently at the CMA, he acted on a wide range of matters currently at the top of the CMA's enforcement agenda, including in the technology sector, labour markets, and the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024. He also worked on developing the CMA's international agenda by collaborating with competition authorities around the globe.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "Manish's enforcement and policy experience within the UK's competition agency, supplemented by a wealth of competition law experience in-house and in private practice, gives him strategic nous and unique commercial insights that will be a hugely valuable to our global corporate clients. He joins a top-tier Corporate Practice comprising more than 600 lawyers across 48 locations globally – supporting some of the world's largest and most high-profile corporate entities on complex transactional activity and day-to-day operations."

"Successfully navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape requires both effective engagement with regulatory authorities and a deep understanding of the broader policy context," added Fiona Adams, London Managing Shareholder and co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice. "Manish's knowledge of the CMA's operations and its powers will be instrumental in helping us to guide clients through the evolving and intricate area of competition enforcement and associated regulation. His appointment, which follows a number of other recent senior hires in the areas of private equity, finance, tax, and international arbitration, builds on our growth trajectory in London."

"The CMA is one of the most proactive competition authorities in terms of enforcement, focusing on cases that deliver impact and further its own enforcement agenda, either through imposing substantial fines or by obtaining substantial commitments from firms. Armed with greater resources and with a much wider remit than ever before, the CMA is seen as a leading competition agency which doesn't hesitate to investigate transactions or business practices, whether international or domestic," Das said. "Management teams and boards need to understand this terrain, be vigilant about how they conduct business and, when doing deals involving the UK, ensure they understand how the CMA operates."

Das is the London office's fifth shareholder appointment in September, following the hires of Private Equity Shareholder Sava Savov, and International Arbitration Shareholders Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall. Other recent joiners include Real Estate Finance Shareholder Duncan Hubbard and Of Counsel William Lo in June, and Tax Shareholder Sophie Allen in May.

