Greenberg Traurig Bolsters Global Infrastructure Practice with Strategic Hire in London

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has strengthened its global Infrastructure capabilities with the addition of Richard Ceeney, who joins from Reed Smith as a shareholder in the London office. His arrival follows the recent addition of Kevin-Paul (K-P) Deveau, also from Reed Smith, with whom Ceeney will work closely to enhance the firm's infrastructure and projects offerings.

Ceeney is a highly regarded engineering lawyer with wide-ranging experience structuring legal frameworks for complex global infrastructure and energy projects. He has advised government authorities, lenders, sponsors, contractors, and suppliers in the delivery of transformative large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide, particularly within the transport, power, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors. He has a strong track record in structuring and negotiating EPC and EPCM contracts across multiple jurisdictions, both within and outside Europe. In addition, Ceeney's deep experience in real estate development, particularly in relation to data centres and other digital infrastructure, reinforces the firm's existing capabilities.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "Richard is a leading lawyer in complex transactions involving transport, power, and renewable energy projects, infrastructure, and other developments, with extensive engineering and construction knowledge and experience. His wide-ranging domestic and international work representing governmental authorities, lenders, sponsors, contractors, and suppliers will add timely capabilities to the Greenberg Traurig team across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond."

Fiona Adams, executive vice president, London managing shareholder, and co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice, added, "Richard is our 12th new London shareholder within the last year, and a welcome addition to our team. His focus on global infrastructure and energy projects complements K-P's expertise in infrastructure and project finance, as well as that of other recent additions, including Shashank Krishna who leads our London Energy Practice, and our new Arbitration Shareholders Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall. We now have the strength and depth of experience in our London office to support our UK and international clients on their most ambitious projects and transactions."

Deveau welcomed Ceeney's arrival, saying, "Having previously worked alongside Richard at Reed Smith, I look forward to joining forces with him again at Greenberg Traurig, leveraging the firm's international platform to support our clients across multiple sectors and asset classes. Infrastructure projects are often complex, multidisciplinary undertakings that require seamless collaboration across jurisdictions. Success hinges on structuring transactions effectively, securing financing, negotiating robust contracts, and navigating regulatory and risk management challenges. With our joint experience, we are well-positioned to help clients drive projects forward with efficiency and certainty."

Ceeney added, "Greenberg Traurig's impressive growth in London, coupled with its expansive global network, creates a unique platform for international infrastructure work. I am excited to join the firm and, alongside K-P and my new colleagues, unlock new opportunities for our clients."

