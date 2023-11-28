Greenberg Traurig Bolsters London Finance Team with Addition of Luke Lado

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Banking & Finance Practice with the addition of Luke Lado as a new shareholder in the firm's London office.

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Banking & Finance Practice with the addition of Luke Lado as a new shareholder in the firm's London office.

Lado represents lenders and borrowers in direct lending transactions, leverage finance transactions, special situation debt financings, restructurings and crossover credit financings. His client base includes European and U.S. banks, direct lending and special situations funds, and corporate borrowers.

Originally a magic circle trained lawyer, Lado has in recent years worked at some of the leading U.S. law firms in London, including Latham & Watkins LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP. Lado has also completed secondments to Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Credit Suisse.

"Our European offices have experienced a number of significant finance and restructuring hires as part of our strategic plan to develop a market-leading practice in this area. Luke joins a group of over 270 lawyers across our 47 locations dedicated to restructuring, banking and finance issues, and his reputation and depth of experience will allow us to continue to grow with our clients' needs," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

"We are delighted to welcome Luke as a new shareholder within our London team," said Fiona Adams, London Managing Shareholder and Co-Chair of the Global Corporate Practice. "Our London office has seen huge growth since it was first established in 2009. Luke is our fourth shareholder hire in London this year, following the recent appointments of Shashank Krishna, Sierra Taylor and Tim Dolan. With over 130 high-calibre lawyers in total, we are well-equipped to provide a full-service, multidisciplinary offering to our global client base."

London Shareholder and the firm's European Co-Chair of Restructuring & Insolvency John Houghton added: "I am thrilled to be working alongside Luke once again, having worked closely with him and seen him in action on many distressed situations including Thomas Cook and Folli Follie. Luke's extensive experience in direct lending and leverage finance puts us in a very strong position for new money mandates, especially from private credit funds. The addition of Luke significantly bolsters and enhances our special situations capabilities in Europe and beyond, cementing our position as a leading global advisor for complex distress situations."

"Greenberg Traurig's geographic scope, depth of experience, and diverse client base complements my own practice," Lado said. "I relish the opportunity to work alongside John Houghton once again, as well as those in Greenberg Traurig's wider European and global network, to support our growing client base."

