Greenberg Traurig Boosts Global Private Equity Offering with Addition of Sava Savov in London

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Sava Savov as a new Corporate shareholder to lead the Private Equity Practice in its London office, reinforcing the firm's strategic commitment to further develop its global private equity capabilities.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "Sava will help us build on our global strength in private equity and special situations, and has excellent legal and business experience not only in the UK but across Europe and beyond. He brings a depth of industry knowledge, particularly within the technology, financial services, life sciences, and real estate sectors, that enhances our own. He is a valuable addition to the team and a great fit across the wider firm."

Savov is a highly experienced and sophisticated private equity lawyer whose broad practice encompasses all aspects of private equity and special situations, with specific experience in acquisitions and disposals, platform formations and investments, management equity, structured equity, corporate restructuring and distressed situations, and other special situations. He has previously been a partner in private equity ventures, as well as at several global law firms, after first becoming a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, and has also held a vice president role at Oaktree Capital Management. He is admitted to practice in England & Wales and New York.

"We are pleased to welcome Sava to lead our London private equity team. This year marks the 15-year anniversary of our launch into the London market, where we now have over 130 lawyers and a multidisciplinary offering, and we have ambitious plans to continue our strategic growth. His unique skillset amplifies our existing capabilities and will greatly benefit our private capital offering in London and across the firm," said Fiona Adams, London managing shareholder and co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice.

"I'm delighted to join Greenberg Traurig and work with my outstanding transactional colleagues in London and across the globe to bolster our private capital practice," Savov said. "I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the firm's deeply experienced transactional practice and advising our clients on their most complex and high-stakes transactions."

Savov's appointment follows the recent hires of Philip Cooke and Patrick Kassen in New York, Noah M. Mullin in Portland, Matthew Whited in Chicago, and Chadi Salloum and Pawel J. Szaja in the United Arab Emirates, all of whom have broad experience in mergers and acquisitions and private equity.

