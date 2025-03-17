Greenberg Traurig Boosts Litigation Capabilities in Denver with Stacy A. Carpenter, Michael P. Dulin, Gina L. Tincher, and Nicholas Banelli

"Their arrival enhances Greenberg Traurig's capabilities in handling sophisticated litigation both here in Colorado and nationwide, offering clients exceptional counsel in a wide range of industries," Chief Executive Office Brian L. Duffy said. Post this

Carpenter, who will be leading the Denver office's Litigation Practice, brings more than 25 years of experience as a seasoned trial attorney in complex commercial litigation, class actions, real estate disputes, and professional liability defense. Her practice spans state and federal courts nationwide, with particular experience representing clients in the food and beverage industry. Known for her ability to navigate high-stakes litigation involving large-scale documentation and numerous witnesses, Carpenter has successfully defended cases involving public and private companies, restaurant chains, wineries, real estate developers, and insurance agencies. A Colorado native with deep roots in the community, Carpenter exemplifies leadership through her active role in public education organizations, serving on the boards of the Denver Public Schools Foundation and Denver Scholarship Foundation, and her long history of involvement in the local bar associations, including serving as president of the Denver Bar Association.

Dulin focuses his practice on handling high-stakes intellectual property (IP) litigation, representing clients across a diverse range of technologies and industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, consumer products, oilfield services, and software platforms. His litigation experience extends not only to patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret disputes, but also to matters involving corporate transactions, such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures that often involve IP assets. A recognized leader in the field of IP litigation, Dulin co-authored the Local Patent Rules for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and previously chaired the Colorado Bar Association's Intellectual Property Section. Leveraging his national and international litigation experience, Dulin is committed to growing a global IP litigation practice that keeps pace with today's rapidly evolving technologies.

With a practice spanning commercial disputes, class actions, and regulatory compliance, Tincher represents clients in the food and beverage and dietary supplements industries, among others. Her experience includes defending claims of false product labeling under consumer protection laws and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; negotiating settlements in high-stakes disputes; and securing winning verdicts for public and private companies in federal jury trials. She also advises clients on litigation avoidance strategies to mitigate risks and resolve issues proactively. By partnering with key firm leaders, Tincher is now expanding her proficiencies to include regulatory matters, such as compliance with labeling laws, complementing her litigation capabilities.

"Stacy, Michael, Gina, and Nick bring their collective litigation experience to the team in Denver, reinforcing our firm's commitment to providing clients across diverse industries with thorough legal representation, from regulatory counsel to complex litigation strategies," said Naomi G. Beer, co-managing shareholder of the Denver office.

"We've known the talented lawyers at Greenberg Traurig's Denver office for many years, having worked across the table and courtroom from them. The firm has built a reputation in the Colorado business market as having a strong litigation presence," Carpenter and Dulin said in a joint statement. "We're excited for this move because it's an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to Denver while further expanding our practices nationally. We'll continue to support clients with innovative solutions that meet their business goals while minimizing litigation risks."

Since last year, Greenberg Traurig's Denver office has expanded across several practice areas with the additions of Shareholders Andrew Spielman, Courtney M. Shephard, and Eric Waeckerlin in Energy & Natural Resources; Kevin H. Kelley and Andrea Austin in Real Estate and Sports Law; Austin Evans in Litigation; Elizabeth (Liz) Harding in Data Privacy & Cybersecurity; and Milton "Skip" Smith in the Space & Satellite industry group.

About Greenberg Traurig's Denver Office: Greenberg Traurig's Denver team offers clients a business-minded approach to legal issues and a strategic gateway for Denver companies to operate in today's global marketplace. The Denver team's core practice areas include American Indian law, appellate litigation, commercial litigation, compensation and benefits, corporate transactions, data privacy, labor and employment, energy and natural resources, environmental compliance and litigation, federal regulatory and administrative law, financial services litigation, franchise and distribution, health care and FDA law, infrastructure and sports, intellectual property and technology, land use and zoning, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, real estate, securities law, and water law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

