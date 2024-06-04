Greenberg Traurig Boston Office Expands Award-Winning Intellectual Property Group with Addition of Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expands its Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice with the addition of Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D., as of counsel in Boston.

BOSTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expands its Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice with the addition of Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D., as of counsel in Boston. With a Ph.D. in physics, Attisha focuses much of his practice on quantum technologies and the nuclear physics space. Attisha also has counseled clients for many years in the additive fabrication (3D printing) space.

Attisha also works on patents for clients relating to electronics, optics, semiconductors, machine learning, electronic music, artificial intelligence, software, and medical devices. He has experience drafting and prosecuting patent applications, conducting prior art searches, and developing patentability strategies for clients across various industries. Attisha also has developed and managed patent portfolios for clients.

Attisha has robust experience in patent litigation and post-grant proceedings. He participates in inter partes reviews (IPRs) before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and has leveraged IPR petitions to negotiate litigation stays and dismissals. He provides litigation support, including prior art searches, drafting expert reports, deposition preparation, and non-infringement and invalidity analyses. He has represented clients in matters before the International Trade Commission involving technologies such as displays, graphics processing, software, processors, user interfaces, and network communications.

"Greenberg Traurig's global platform and collaborative culture will support the growth of my practice and allow me to meet the full spectrum of my clients' needs," Attisha said. "The firm's Boston office is an IP powerhouse, and I am excited to collaborate with this impressive team of lawyers and professionals."

"As the Boston office celebrates 25 years of legal excellence, we continue to grow strategically and always look to add talented, accomplished attorneys to our team," Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm's Boston office David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said. "Mike's deep technical background is a strong addition to our Boston IP & Technology Practice, as we continue to serve highly innovative and transformative companies in Boston and across the country."

Attisha earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, a Sc.M. and Ph.D. in Physics from Brown University, and M.Phys. from Warwick University in the UK.

