Greenberg Traurig Builds Up Construction Practice With Addition of Eric Hieber in California

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Construction Law Practice, which handles a wide range of matters covering all property asset classes nationwide, with the return of Eric Hieber to the firm's San Francisco office.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Construction Law Practice, which handles a wide range of matters covering all property asset classes nationwide, with the return of Eric Hieber to the firm's San Francisco office.

Building on his background in civil engineering and a previous position at a general contracting firm in the Bay Area, Hieber brings robust and practical experience to his legal practice. At Greenberg Traurig, he will focus on clients' transactional planning, from the commencement of construction projects through completion. Should any claims arise, Hieber will collaborate with Shareholder Michael R. Hogue, who works on construction transactions with an additional focus on the litigation of construction matters, and with whom Hieber previously partnered with at Greenberg Traurig on construction and real estate matters.

"Our firm continues to excel at attracting talent who can service our real estate construction clients. We continue to provide unique legal advice on both the transactional and litigation aspects of their legal needs," said G. Michelle Ferreira, Greenberg Traurig executive vice president and co-managing shareholder of the firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices. "Building on the firm's longstanding reputation as a powerhouse real estate firm, our goal is to create the best end-to-end construction practice. With Eric's return to the firm, we are strengthening the spectrum of services we offer clients. As we like to say, 'if it's hard to build or hard to move, we can help.'"

Hieber has deep experience negotiating and drafting architectural, engineering, and design agreements for real estate developers, owners, and investors. He has worked on an expansive variety of projects across the country, from mixed-use and office towers to sports venues and cultural institutions; some examples include a museum improvement project in the Bay Area, a life science development in Massachusetts, and a tech company's office developments in multiple cities. Hieber was most recently a partner in the construction practice group at California-based law firm Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP.

"That real-world technical experience is what sets Eric apart. He has been involved with the ecosystem of construction contracts, including identifying commonalities, which allows him to focus on the granular issues his clients are facing," said Mark E. Ferrario, co-chair of the national Construction Law Practice. "We are delighted to have Eric back at Greenberg Traurig, where he'll have the freedom to build his practice within the broad framework and expertise within the firm."

"It's a pleasure to be able to work with Michael and Mark again. By leveraging the multidisciplinary resources of one of the country's largest law firms, the construction team – which I know well – is positioned to handle complex legal issues challenging the industry and to help clients grow and succeed," Hieber said.

Hieber received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a B.S. in Civil Engineering, with distinction, from the University of Nevada, Reno. He is admitted to practice law in California and Nevada and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP