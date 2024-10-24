Greenberg Traurig Celebrates 25 Years of Legal Excellence in Boston

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP proudly marks the 25th anniversary of its Boston office, a testament to the firm's enduring presence in and dedication to New England's competitive legal landscape.

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP proudly marks the 25th anniversary of its Boston office, a testament to the firm's enduring presence in and dedication to New England's competitive legal landscape. Located in the heart of the Financial District, the Boston office has grown from a pioneering team of five lawyers to a robust roster of over 90 attorneys, playing a pivotal role in the firm's global operations and contributing to a historic $2.3 billion revenue in FY 2023. The Boston office celebrated this milestone with a reception Oct. 16 for nearly 400 clients, alumni, attorneys, and staff at historic Fenway Park.

From its inception, Greenberg Traurig Boston has evolved into one of the largest law firms in Massachusetts, known for its legal services across various sectors, including banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. The office is distinguished by its team of nationally recognized lawyers who have served in prominent roles, such as U.S. ambassador to Portugal, U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, chief legal counsel to the governor of Massachusetts, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection for Massachusetts, and other governmental positions.

Under the guidance of Co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, the Boston office has seen growth not only in size but also in the depth and breadth of its practice areas. Both Dykeman and McCourt, recognized as "Top Managing Partners in Massachusetts" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, continue to drive the office towards excellence in client service, community involvement, and legal innovation.

"Celebrating this 25-year milestone underscores Greenberg Traurig's commitment to the Boston community and our firm's values," Dykeman and McCourt said in a joint statement. "We are proud of our team that has built the Boston office and serves our clients with unwavering dedication and expertise. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue this journey, fostering growth and success in the dynamic business landscape of Boston."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., +1 978.750.0333, [email protected], http://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig