Greenberg Traurig Co-Chairs Bond Buyer's 2025 Southeast Public Finance Conference

ATLANTA, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will co-chair and sponsor The Bond Buyer's Southeast Public Finance Conference, taking place May 14–15 in Atlanta. The event will bring together public finance leaders, policy makers, and financial experts, among others, to discuss market trends, regulatory developments, and infrastructure investment opportunities across the Southeast region.

Co-Chairs of the firm's Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance & Infrastructure Practices Jéan E. Wilson and Melissa López Rogers, Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholder Ashton M. Bligh, and Atlanta Government Law & Policy Shareholders Peter J. Andrews and Robert W. Kamerschen will attend the conference.

Rogers will deliver opening remarks and speak on the panel titled, "Building Resilient Infrastructure in a Higher-Cost World." The panel will address how issuers are approaching infrastructure upgrades and new projects amid rising costs and more frequent severe weather events. Topics will include required disclosures, investor considerations related to severe weather event related risks, and anticipated demand for debt to finance infrastructure.

Bligh also will speak at the conference, moderating the opening panel titled, "Region on the Rise: A Discussion on Growth, Market Trends and Infrastructure Innovations." The panel will examine the macroeconomic outlook for both the Southeast and U.S. municipal markets.

Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice is nationally recognized by leading legal and industry publications and directories. In 2024, The Bond Buyer ranked the firm No. 7 nationally for its role advising on 151 long-term tax-exempt public offerings for $14.074 billion in aggregate principal amount. The firm also ranked No. 1 in Florida for bond counsel, 12th nationally among disclosure counsel, and 12th nationally as underwriters counsel, all according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics. Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was ranked 2nd in Georgia for disclosure counsel, advising on $456.7 million of publicly offered, long-term tax-exempt bonds in 7 issues. The firm has also received top-tier recognition from Chambers USA, with clients calling it a "go-to in the space" and "the gold standard of bond counsel."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

