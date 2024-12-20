Greenberg Traurig Congratulates 2 IP Clients on Winning 2024 BIPLA 'Invented Here!' Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice congratulates two of its clients – ABL Medical Inc. and OnPoint Surgical, Inc. – for each winning a 2024 Boston Intellectual Property Law Association (BIPLA) Invented Here! award for their respective patented inventions.

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice congratulates two of its clients – ABL Medical Inc. and OnPoint Surgical, Inc. – for each winning a 2024 Boston Intellectual Property Law Association (BIPLA) Invented Here! award for their respective patented inventions. This is the 11th consecutive year where clients of Greenberg Traurig's Boston IP Practice have won this award.

Honorees were recognized as representatives of the New England innovation community at an awards reception Dec. 10 at Lincoln North in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Greenberg Traurig's clients were selected for the following patents:

"Anti-Microbial Blue Light Systems and Methods" (U.S. Patent No. 11,813,368), assigned to ABL Medical Inc.; represented by David J. Dykeman, Roman Fayerberg, and Jaime L. Burke

"Augmented Reality Display for Spinal Rod Placement Related Applications" (U.S. Patent No. 11,957,420), assigned to OnPoint Surgical, Inc.; represented by Natalie Salem, Ph.D.

According to BIPLA's website, the Invented Here! awards celebrate local and regional New England innovation communities by honoring selected innovators, their inventions, and the stories behind them. BIPLA's Invented Here! program presents breakthrough technologies from New England that will shape the way people interact with each other and the world around them, fulfill important individual and/or social needs in novel ways, and ensure a more sustainable future for our environment.

