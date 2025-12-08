Greenberg Traurig Continues Asia Expansion with Addition of Alfred Ng in Singapore

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is adding another premier lawyer to its growing Singapore office with the hiring of Alfred Ng.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is adding another premier lawyer to its growing Singapore office with the hiring of Alfred Ng, a leading Project & Infrastructure Finance lawyer who is joining as a shareholder.

Ng is coming from Ashurst, where he established himself as a highly regarded lawyer and adviser specializing in project development and financing transactions in the power, infrastructure, oil and gas, and petrochemicals sectors, including transactions across the full range of the energy transition, and the development and financing of digital assets.

"Alfred is another key addition to our growing critical mass of top energy and infrastructure practitioners across Asia," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "We have built a team throughout the region that reflects Greenberg Traurig's global growth strategy of following the economic megatrends driving the global economy, with energy and infrastructure one of the main drivers. By allowing freedom for our lawyers to operate on the ground, combined with the firm's unified approach that encourages cross-border collaborations with other lawyers and offices, we are now positioned to assist clients with an all-encompassing range of opportunities in Asia and beyond."

Since opening an office in Shanghai in 2008, Greenberg Traurig has added offices in Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore, creating a regional network of lawyers working together and collaborating closely with the firm's offices in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Ng will be joining a Singapore office that was launched just three years ago but already has grown to become one of the leading energy practices in Asia. Joseph Kim, Jared Raleigh, and William Wu inaugurated the firm's Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice in Singapore, and recently added Stella Bae, a renowned global energy and project finance lawyer. Many of their clients have been operating in North Asia, and now Ng will bring his deep experience and connections throughout South and Southeast Asia into their portfolio.

"Greenberg Traurig has been following the lead of our clients, who are becoming more interested in complex, cross-border energy and infrastructure projects that may originate in Asia but end up spanning the globe," said Kim, Greenberg Traurig Singapore managing shareholder. "Adding Alfred to our team gives our clients another perspective and provides them with expertise in this rapidly expanding sector. We are thrilled to welcome him."

Ng, who started his career practicing in the United Kingdom before moving to Singapore 15 years ago, is an energy and infrastructure finance and project development specialist, allowing him to advise on financing and complex infrastructure projects ranging from traditional oil, gas, and petrochemicals to the full suite of renewables, including wind, solar, hydro, and battery storage projects. He also has helped clients develop digital asset projects. Ng has extensive experience across South and Southeast Asia, and in the Middle East.

The energy project and infrastructure landscape has been evolving rapidly over the past decade, creating new geographic and technological opportunities that have required new legal and financial structures to implement them. From data center financings to renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure funding platforms to novel approaches to oil and gas transactions, Ng said it's more critical than ever to be able to support clients that are implementing original, creative approaches to their business needs, tailored to local market dynamics while incorporating international best practices. And that, he said, is precisely why he chose to join Greenberg Traurig.

"I was deeply attracted to the dynamism and collaborativeness I saw at the firm — the energy, the growth, the feeling of good, sensible people working together — which is something that clients who know the firm have remarked on as well," he said. "By adding my experience in South and Southeast Asia, and plugging into Greenberg Traurig's existing global network, we can present clients with new, innovative ways of doing things across the full value chain of their investments globally, but with a locally-led focus. I am excited to join the team and show clients what we have to offer."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP