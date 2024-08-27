Greenberg Traurig Continues Bicoastal Expansion of Funds Capabilities with Philip Cooke in New York and Noah Mullin in Portland

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Private Equity (PE) capabilities with the addition of two leading attorneys in the fund formation space. Shareholder Philip Cooke joins the firm's Tax Practice in the New York office and Shareholder Noah M. Mullin joins the Private Funds Practice in the Portland office. Both previously worked as partners at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Private Equity (PE) capabilities with the addition of two leading attorneys in the fund formation space. Shareholder Philip Cooke joins the firm's Tax Practice in the New York office and Shareholder Noah M. Mullin joins the Private Funds Practice in the Portland office. Both previously worked as partners at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP.

"We continue to strengthen our already robust PE and investment funds practices by adding stand-out attorneys, like Philip and Noah, who bring deep experience and their own unique expertise. By working collaboratively, our top-tier teams collectively understand all aspects of a client's business and can handle the increasingly complex nuances and regulations of both their matters and their industries. This enables us to provide holistic service and greater value for our clients," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "These hires are the latest testament to our on-going commitment to enhance and expand our PE and Fund capabilities, two areas poised for significant growth in the coming years."

Cooke focuses his practice on U.S. federal income tax considerations applicable to investment managers in relation to the formation of private investment funds, including private equity funds, credit funds, and hedge funds. He further advises fund managers on the U.S. federal income tax implications of acquiring and divesting portfolio investments.

Mullin concentrates on the formation, structuring, and operation of private equity funds and related management companies, representing firms raising hundreds of millions to multibillion-dollar funds. He handles various aspects of fund formation including structuring investment vehicles, negotiating with limited partners, and advising on management company operations. Prior to his legal career, Mullin gained industry insight into the operational aspects of the businesses he now counsels while an associate at a private equity firm.

"We are strategically enhancing our PE and fund capabilities with the addition of Philip and Noah, respected leaders in their areas of concentration. Our teams are adept at handling the entire lifecycle of investment deals including tax, corporate, intellectual property, and benefit matters," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman. "Additionally, we have leading practices in the industries in which these deals occur, such as real estate, technology, health care, and infrastructure."

Cooke and Mullin joining Greenberg Traurig comes just after the firm's recent attorney additions in the private and public investment arenas, including Patrick Kassen and Matthew Bromberg in New York.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP