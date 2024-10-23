Greenberg Traurig Continues Bold Growth Strategy in Denver with Natural Resources Group

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added a group of Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources practice shareholders based in the firm's Denver office.

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added a group of Environmental and Energy & Natural Resources practice shareholders based in the firm's Denver office. Andrew Spielman, Courtney M. Shephard, and Eric Waeckerlin join the firm from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP.

"Development opportunities on public and private lands are such an important area of business for existing clients who need the specific type of deep experience Courtney, Andy, and Eric offer in order to complete their large utility or infrastructure projects," firm CEO Brian L. Duffy said. "With their backgrounds in Energy Project Finance & Development and widespread work in energy transmission, we can provide additional capabilities to clients who are developing major projects in the mining, recreation, and energy industries."

Spielman is a public lands lawyer with a particular focus on renewable energy, including wind, solar, transmission, and battery storage. He works on matters related to policy and regulatory issues related to facility development and environmental permitting across the country. Spielman has previously worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and chaired the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission and Colorado's Regional Air Quality Commission, both governor-appointed positions. Spielman is also a former ski industry executive and continues to represent clients in this field, securing approvals for new ski areas and year-round facilities expansions.

Shephard leverages her background in climate policy analysis, carbon market dynamics, and emissions accounting to develop carbon management strategies for clients. She advises conventional, low-carbon, and renewable energy producers on development and permitting strategies on federal and non-federal lands, as well as state and federal environmental enforcement matters, rulemakings, and administrative appeals. Shephard also represents private and municipal water rights clients on private transactions and Colorado water court proceedings.

Waeckerlin advises clients in the natural resources, petroleum, and natural gas industries on environmental law and regulatory matters with a focus on compliance with the federal Clean Air Act and climate change issues facing conventional and low-carbon energy development. He represents companies in high-stakes federal and state enforcement, policy, and regulatory matters before the EPA, Bureau of Land Management, state environmental agencies, and state oil and gas conservation commissions. Waeckerlin also serves as lead counsel in litigation matters for national energy trade associations in challenges to federal rules and regulations. He has defended oil and natural gas companies in multimillion-dollar air quality enforcement actions brought by the EPA and related state agencies.

"Andy's experience in public land redevelopment and natural resources law, combined with his background in energy project development and the ski industry, provides a unique perspective that will greatly benefit our clients in project permitting and land use matters. Eric's focus on air quality compliance, methane reduction, and his litigation prowess in defending major energy clients showcases his exceptional ability to address the evolving challenges in environmental law. Courtney's background in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and her strategic approach to environmental compliance will be invaluable to our clients in the Rocky Mountain West," said Naomi G. Beer, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Denver office. "Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will enhance our ability to serve clients in the ever-changing energy and environmental landscape."

"The energy sector is undergoing a monumental transition, and it comes with a host of new opportunities and challenges. Greenberg Traurig's international platform, coupled with our deep experience in permitting and project development work, allows us to offer unparalleled service to clients navigating this shifting terrain," said Spielman, Shephard, and Waeckerlin in a joint statement. "We've known and worked with attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Denver office for years and are excited to add complementary skills to this phenomenal group. Whether it's renewable energy projects, carbon management, oil and gas, critical minerals, or recreation on public lands, we're equipped to handle the complex interplay of energy innovation, permitting and project development, and environmental compliance."

Greenberg Traurig's Denver office has grown in the past year across several practice areas with the additions of Shareholders Kevin H. Kelley and Andrea Austin in Real Estate and Sports Law; Austin Evans in Litigation; Elizabeth (Liz) Harding in Data Privacy & Cybersecurity; Milton "Skip" Smith in the Space & Satellite industry group; and Of Counsel Chloe Mickel in Construction Law.

Within the last 12 months, the firm has also added Energy Practice Shareholders Paul M. Williams in Los Angeles and Austin, David Gillespie in New York, and Jason Hambury, Gurmukh Riyat, and Clea Bigelow-Nuttall, all in London.

About Greenberg Traurig's Denver Office: Greenberg Traurig's Denver team offers clients a business-minded perspective into legal issues as well as a strategic gateway for Denver businesses to operate in today's global marketplace. The Denver team's core practice areas include American Indian law, appellate litigation, commercial litigation, compensation and benefits, corporate transactions, data privacy, employment litigation, energy and natural resources, environmental compliance and litigation, federal regulatory and administrative law, financial services litigation, franchise and distribution, health care and FDA law, infrastructure and sports, intellectual property and technology, land use and zoning, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, real estate, securities law, and water law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

