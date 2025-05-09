Greenberg Traurig Continues Energy & Natural Resources Growth with Team of Energy M&A Shareholders

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Shareholders Eric Freedman, Elisabeth Yandell McNeil, and Claire Hansen Suni.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Shareholders Eric Freedman, Elisabeth Yandell McNeil, and Claire Hansen Suni. They bring experience in a variety of energy transactions, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate, and contract matters in the renewable energy industry. The team arrives from K&L Gates LLP in Seattle.

Freedman, McNeil, and Suni represent a wide variety of clients in complex corporate transactions both nationally and internationally. Their practice spans renewable energy, sustainability, and traditional power, and includes representing corporate and institutional clients in large carbon removal offtake transactions with owners and operators of carbon capture and sequestration projects ranging from nature-based projects to engineered projects such as direct air capture facilities.

"This talented team adds significant depth to our already formidable energy team," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "Energy transactions are incredibly complex and demand sophisticated counsel. Eric, Elisabeth, and Claire bring invaluable experience that aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on the evolving energy landscape."

Freedman, McNeil, and Suni join the firm shortly after the arrival of Head of the U.S. Electric Power & Utility Regulation Group Scott M. Rickard in the firm's Portland office. Other recent strategic additions to the Energy and Environmental practices include Shareholders Andrew Spielman, Courtney M. Shephard, and Eric Waeckerlin in Denver, as well as Paul M. Williams, who is based out of both the Los Angeles and Austin offices, and Michael E. Kaufmann in Washington, D.C.

Freedman represents clients in both private and public sectors on energy and electric utility law issues, with an emphasis on transactional matters, including power project development, M&A, joint ventures, carbon dioxide removal purchases and sales, power purchases and sales, and renewable energy credit transactions. He received his J.D. from Yale Law School and has a M.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

McNeil focuses on energy and infrastructure transactions, including M&A, joint ventures, and investments in wind, solar, biomass, and other energy projects, as well as carbon dioxide removal transactions. She advises a diverse range of U.S. and international clients on corporate governance, structuring, and sustainability in renewable energy. McNeil has a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Suni is a Corporate lawyer with a focus on M&A. She represents strategic and corporate investors, private equity clients, developers, and operators in a range of sectors including renewable energy and infrastructure. Her practice includes solar, wind, and biogas project investment transactions, as well as large carbon removal offtake deals. Suni earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School and holds an M.P.H. from the Harvard School of Public Health.

"Greenberg Traurig's extensive existing platform and its commitment to expanding its Energy Practice made this move compelling for our team," Freedman, McNeil, and Suni said in a joint statement. "The firm's presence across key markets and its strategic focus on energy transactions that span specialties and geographies provide an ideal environment for us to serve our clients and grow our practice."

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multioffice platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the United States and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

