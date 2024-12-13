Greenberg Traurig Continues Expanding California Employment Practice with John Zaimes

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Labor & Employment Practice with John P. Zaimes, who will be based in both the Los Angeles and Orange County offices. Zaimes joins the firm from ArentFox Schiff LLP.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Labor & Employment Practice with John P. Zaimes, who will be based in both the Los Angeles and Orange County offices. Zaimes joins the firm from ArentFox Schiff LLP.

Zaimes litigates for and counsels clients on all manner of labor and employment issues, with a focus on wage and hour class action litigation matters in California, across a variety of industries. He also handles Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) matters in California, assisting clients through complex workplace safety and health administrative law litigation. In addition, Zaimes works on class action claims brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

"John is a highly experienced legal practitioner in the employment law field, and we are excited he's joined our firm. In addition to class action and OSHA matters, John has deep experience helping companies protect their trade secrets by designing and implementing best practices, especially under California's restrictions on employee solicitation and non-compete covenants," said Naomi G. Beer, co-chair of the firm's global Labor & Employment Practice. "Along with the recent addition of Brian B. Kelly in San Francisco, we continue to expand all facets of this practice to meet the growing needs of our clients."

Zaimes has worked on complex, ground-breaking cases throughout his career, including two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Zaimes also has litigated numerous cases that established precedent in federal and district courts in California, including federal court wage and hour class action precedents, landmark decisions in consumer credit reporting and employment discrimination, and cases with statewide implications against the California State Labor Commissioner.

"We welcome John to the firm, and with his valuable knowledge and proven track record, his skills will always be in demand from our clients who operate in California. With Greenberg Traurig's cross-office collaborative infrastructure, it's a great place for John's wide-reaching practice in a competitive area," said Bruce Fischer and Susan L. Heller, co-managing shareholders of the Orange County office.

"I have been impressed by everyone I've met at Greenberg Traurig," Zaimes said. "This firm has a stellar reputation underscored by a global presence, and I love that it supports a collaborative approach to legal work. I'm looking forward to working with my employment law colleagues at the firm, both here in California and beyond."

Zaimes received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, an M.A. from Northwestern University, and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of California at Los Angeles.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

