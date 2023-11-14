Greenberg Traurig Continues Expanding its Energy & Natural Resources Practice; Adds David Gillespie, Names Audrey Louison Energy Project Finance & Development Co-Chair

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of energy tax attorney David Gillespie as a shareholder in New York.

Gillespie brings a deep knowledge of tax law as it relates to renewable power, energy transition, and infrastructure. His experience includes tax-equity financings, domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A), leasing, and other complex transactions across numerous sectors and assets, including wind, solar, carbon capture and sequestration, renewable natural gas, geothermal, hydro, nuclear, historic rehabilitation, transportation and social infrastructure, aviation, rail, and maritime.

Additionally, as part of the firm's strategy to meet growing client needs in this sector, Audrey Louison joins Jeff Chester as co-chair of the Energy Project Finance & Development Practice. Louison advises developers, sponsors, investors, suppliers, contractors, and investors in connection with power project development, investment, financing, and M&A as well as energy and markets transition.

"We continue building out our Energy & Natural Resources Practice by strategically hiring a broad range of highly regarded specialists who collaborate across the world as a team on these complex matters," Chester and Louison said in a joint statement. "With the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and mandates by many governments worldwide calling for a reduction in carbon footprint, we have witnessed a substantial increase in the need for seasoned lawyers to guide clients through the complex lifecycle of energy and infrastructure matters. We are thrilled to bring on David, a skilled tax advisor in energy transition, renewables, and related tax incentives, to provide critical guidance to our clients."

"I have worked with Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice in the past and have long known of its stellar reputation and broad multidisciplinary capabilities. I look forward to joining this world-class team," Gillespie said. "As clients look to reduce their carbon footprint, it's an exciting time to be working in this industry and help them navigate through the complex tax provisions to gain financial advantages."

Gillespie joins on the heels of other recent hires in the Energy & Natural Resources Practice including Shareholder Regina A. Pearson in Austin; Energy Project Finance & Development Shareholder Noah Pollak in Washington, D.C., Eric W. Macaux in Boston, Shashank Krishna in London, and Of Counsel C. Logan Anderson in Atlanta; energy M&A Shareholder Paolo Esposito in Milan; and the head of the Energy & Natural Resources Practice in Poland, Konrad Kosicki. In addition, the firm launched the Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice, which is headed by Joseph Kim, Jared Raleigh, and William Wu in the firm's recently opened Singapore office.

