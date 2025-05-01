Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion in Texas; Adds Mohammad Alturk to Franchise & Distribution Practice in Dallas

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Mohammad "Mo" Alturk to its Dallas office as a shareholder in the Corporate and Franchise & Distribution Practice.

DALLAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Mohammad "Mo" Alturk to its Dallas office as a shareholder in the Corporate and Franchise & Distribution Practice. Alturk joins the firm after 14 years at Baker McKenzie, where he was a partner.

"Mo's extensive experience in global transactions, coupled with his vast understanding of complex corporate matters and commitment to client success, further enhances Greenberg Traurig's ability to deliver innovative solutions to multinational companies navigating opportunities and challenges in the global economy," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman.

With over 15 years of legal experience, Alturk is recognized as a trusted advisor in cross-border commercial matters. His practice serves a diverse range of Fortune 100 and Fortune 200 companies, providing strategic advice on complex international matters. Throughout his career, Alturk has worked across various industries, empowering clients to navigate the intricacies of doing business globally. Whether assisting with brand growth, franchising, licensing, acquisitions, sales, or financing, Alturk has been instrumental in helping businesses seize opportunities and overcome challenges in the international marketplace.

"Mo's ability to navigate the intricacies of cross-border transactions and his experience working with multinational corporations and franchise systems make him a tremendous addition to our Franchise & Distribution Practice," said Joseph F. Coniglio, co-regional operating shareholder of Texas and managing shareholder of the Dallas office. "We are thrilled to welcome Mo to our team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities in delivering strategic guidance to meet the evolving needs of clients."

Alturk's practice also involves business transactional law with a focus on complex corporate and commercial matters. He has wide-ranging experience in global transactions involving both public and private companies. His work encompasses cross-border joint venture transactions, international mergers and acquisitions, international regulatory compliance, and corporate formation and maintenance on an international scale.

"Greenberg Traurig's stellar reputation and commitment to excellence aligns with the focus and demands of my practice. Additionally, the firm's global platform and collaborative culture create a unique environment for addressing the increasingly complex challenges faced by clients operating on an international scale," Alturk said. "I am excited for this next step in my career and look forward to working alongside my fellow Greenberg Traurig attorneys, both in Dallas and around the world, to better serve clients."

Alturk earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. and B.B.A from Southern Methodist University.

