Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion of Health Care & FDA Practice with Addition of Mark Furnish, Former Director at NYSDOH

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Health Care & FDA Practice with the addition of Mark Furnish as Of Counsel in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Health Care & FDA Practice with the addition of Mark Furnish as Of Counsel in Albany. Furnish joins from the New York State Department of Health, where he served in several leadership roles, most recently as director of the Center for Long-Term Care Licensure, Planning and Finance. He also previously served as chief counsel for several New York State senators.

Furnish focuses his legal practice on health care law, government relations, and public policy matters. With more than 25 years of experience, Furnish will help guide clients through the complex regulatory processes of the evolving health care landscape.

"Mark is highly respected and will be a valuable addition to Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice, enhancing our capabilities, particularly in long-term care, both in New York and across the country. His government experience gives him deep insight into regulatory processes and policy implementation," said Harold N. Iselin, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Albany office and co-chair of the firm's Government Law and Policy Practice.

Furnish will represent clients in the health care industry, particularly long-term care providers, hospitals, managed care plans, and private physician practices. His work encompasses a broad range of legal issues related to health facility planning, development, and licensure.

"When I decided to move to private practice, Greenberg Traurig was the first law firm I considered. My close relationship working with the firm over the years has fueled my admiration for their talented attorneys. When I moved to the Department of Health, I worked closely with their health care team on many challenging projects. I look forward to the exciting opportunities that come with joining a firm known for its stellar reputation, broad spectrum of health care capabilities, and collaborative nationwide platform," Furnish said.

"Mark is well-known as an attorney who is a problem-solver in the highly regulated field of health care policy. We are thrilled to have him join our health care practice and to collaborate with our talented attorneys across the United States," said Tricia A. Asaro, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice and administrative shareholder of the Albany office.

During the time Furnish served as chief counsel to New York state senators, he advised on key committees including the Senate Health Committee and the Senate Consumer Protection, Investigations and Government Operations Committee. In addition, he has been involved in the development and passage of significant legislation in areas of civil rights and health care decision-making in New York.

Most recently, for the Office of Aging and Long-Term Care, Furnish developed new regulations for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Furnish received his J.D., cum laude, from Albany Law School and his B.A. from the University at Albany.

