Greenberg Traurig Continues London Expansion with Addition of Tax Shareholder Matthew Birchall

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to build momentum in London with the addition of Matthew Birchall as a shareholder in its Tax Practice. Birchall joins from Goodwin and follows the recent arrivals of Tax Shareholders Sophie Allen and Alex Tostevin, underscoring the firm's strategic investment in expanding its UK and European tax capabilities to meet growing client demand.

Birchall's practice centres on the tax aspects of private investment funds. He handles the full spectrum of tax matters relating to real estate investment vehicles, including fund structuring and formation, secondaries, joint ventures, UK real estate investment trusts (REITs) within private fund platforms, corporate real estate mergers & acquisitions, and real estate financings. In addition, he advises on private equity fund tax matters, including structuring, capital raising, and secondaries across a range of asset classes.

His representative matters include advising on: major fundraisings for pan-European funds; private equity real estate sponsors on structuring for UK REITs (and other tax-advantaged regimes) under private funds; leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on big ticket M&A across sectors such as real estate, technology, health care, and infrastructure; and insureds and insurers on the tax aspects of warranty & indemnity, representations & warranties, and specific tax risk insurance policies.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said: "Matthew's arrival further strengthens our ability to deliver integrated advice to clients navigating complex global tax challenges. The continued growth of our Tax Practice is a key element of our global strategy, particularly in areas where tax intersects with real estate, funds, and private equity. We are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

"Our London office continues to expand rapidly, and Matthew's arrival marks the 16th shareholder to join us since the start of 2024," said Fiona Adams, London managing shareholder and co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice. "Alongside Sophie Allen and Alex Tostevin, his addition reflects our commitment to building a market-leading tax offering that complements our transactional and advisory practices."

Clive Jones, co-chair of the London Tax Practice, and Steven Cowins, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Funds Practice, jointly said: "Matthew's deep understanding of fund taxation positions us to support clients navigating a rapidly evolving landscape. His experience across fund formation, structuring, and transactions will enhance how we deliver seamless, integrated advice to clients pursuing sophisticated investment strategies."

Birchall commented: "I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig at such a significant stage in the firm's growth. Its dynamic expansion in London and globally, combined with a genuinely collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, provides an outstanding platform to support clients on their most complex and high-value matters. I look forward to contributing to the continued development of the Tax Practice and to working closely with colleagues across the firm's market-leading Real Estate and Funds teams."

