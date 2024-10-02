Greenberg Traurig Continues M&A and Private Equity Growth with Antitrust Shareholder in D.C.

"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig and leverage my regulatory and litigation experience before federal agencies to help clients as they embark on their strategic transformative, bet-the-company transactions and navigate uncertainties in the rapidly changing antitrust landscape," Hedge said. Post this

"Greenberg Traurig has been strategically expanding our world-class Private Equity and M&A practices across the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "As those practices have grown, so have our clients' needs, particularly when it comes to antitrust guidance. Justin significantly enhances our capabilities in advising on the antitrust aspects of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and competitor collaborations, including the determination and execution of strategies to address relevant U.S. and international regulatory clearance and compliance issues."

Hedge's practice focuses on representing clients in complex mergers and business conduct investigations before the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice Antitrust Division, and state attorneys general. His experience includes securing clearances for mergers and joint ventures and defending claims such as monopolization, exclusive practices, and price gouging from federal and state agencies.

Hedge has served in the American Bar Association Antitrust Section's leadership for a decade and also has chaired the editorial board for the section's handbook on monopolization law.

"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig and leverage my regulatory and litigation experience before federal agencies to help clients as they embark on their strategic transformative, bet-the-company transactions and navigate uncertainties in the rapidly changing antitrust landscape," Hedge said. "I've been impressed by the work of the firm's lawyers throughout my career and look forward to bringing my significant experience to help continue the incredible growth shown by Greenberg Traurig in recent years."

Hedge received his J.D. from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law and his B.A. from Colby College.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 202-294-7824, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP