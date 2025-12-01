Greenberg Traurig Continues Private Equity Practice Expansion with Addition of Francesco Castaldi in Chicago

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has continued the expansion of its Private Equity Practice with the addition of Francesco Castaldi as a shareholder in its Chicago office.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has continued the expansion of its Private Equity Practice with the addition of Francesco Castaldi as a shareholder in its Chicago office. Castaldi joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Castaldi focuses his practice on negotiating and structuring complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, private equity investments, strategic investments, venture capital and growth equity investments, executive compensation and incentive equity arrangements, and other general corporate matters. He has represented private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in transactions ranging from middle-market deals to multibillion-dollar transactions across a wide range of industries. His notable representative experience, among others, includes advising a leading private equity firm on the acquisition of a majority stake in a financial technology company valued at $18.5 billion, the sale of a majority stake in a financial technology company valued at $24.25 billion, and an investment in a continuous testing and quality engineering company valuing the business at $4.5 billion.

"Francesco brings exceptional experience navigating high-value deals across diverse industries. Combined with his deep knowledge of the private equity market, he is an outstanding addition to our team," said Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of the firm's Private Equity Practice. "He will be an important contributor as we continue to grow our Private Equity Practice and service our clients."

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig and its nationally recognized Private Equity Practice," said Castaldi. "The firm's team-oriented culture, expansive platform, and commitment to delivering practical, business-driven counsel make it an ideal place to continue growing my practice. I look forward to working alongside such talented colleagues in Chicago and across the firm to contribute to the practice's continued growth and to help our clients navigate their most significant transactions."

Castaldi earned his B.A. from Northwestern University, his M.A. in teaching from Dominican University, and his J.D., with honors, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

About Greenberg Traurig's Private Equity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Private Equity Practice utilizes the collective experience and resources of the firm to help clients achieve their goals. An experienced team of private equity attorneys leverages the firm's unique geographic platform and extensive range of practice and industry capabilities across the firm, which distinguishes Greenberg Traurig from other large firms.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, it has grown to more than 200 attorneys. The Chicago team represents a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, across nearly every major practice area and industry. With deep roots in the local business community and access to the firm's global platform, Chicago attorneys seamlessly combine regional insight with international reach, helping clients advance their objectives on local, national, and global scales.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Beth Hodgman, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 312-476-5012, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP