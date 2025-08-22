Greenberg Traurig Continues Real Estate Practice Growth in the West

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its cornerstone Real Estate Practice with the addition of Justin Allsop as of counsel in the firm's Las Vegas office. He previously served in-house as division counsel at homebuilding company D.R. Horton.

Allsop brings more than a decade of experience working on complex real estate transactions, land development, and construction projects for homebuilders, construction companies, and government entities. At Greenberg Traurig, he will focus primarily on real estate matters, including land acquisition, development, and disposition for commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Allsop has a deep background in construction matters, having advised clients on building projects ranging from hotels, casinos, and sports arenas to renewable energy facilities and transportation infrastructure. He previously served as in-house counsel for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, where he worked on significant initiatives related to water rights and conservation, such as the Colorado River and the Groundwater Development Project.

"Justin's deep roots in real estate and construction, paired with his practical understanding of the industry, make him an outstanding addition to our team locally as well as the global Real Estate Practice," said Jim Mace, co-managing shareholder of the Las Vegas office and a member of the firm's Real Estate and Hospitality practices. "His diverse experience — from drafting agreements for iconic Las Vegas sporting venues to advising on water rights for billion-dollar infrastructure — will be invaluable to our clients in Nevada and beyond."

Allsop's technical knowledge is complemented by a master's degree in tax accounting, giving him an edge in structuring deals with complex tax implications. He is well-versed in regulatory compliance at the state and federal level and has successfully negotiated land use, development, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreements across the U.S. and internationally. Allsop thrives on working through labyrinthine matters with reasoned legal strategies, an important trait as Nevada continues to grow in areas that require complex counsel such as data centers and renewable energy.

Raised in a family of builders, Allsop's connection to real estate and construction goes beyond legal counsel.

"I grew up around job sites and was even managing production crews as a teenager," Allsop said. "That early experience is part of my DNA, and it gives me a unique perspective when helping clients navigate the complexities of land development and construction. I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig and work alongside Andrea Austin and David Edington once again, helping to expand our Real Estate Practice."

Allsop received his J.D. from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law. He also received master's and bachelor's degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University. He is admitted to practice law in Nevada.

