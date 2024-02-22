Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Expansion in South Florida; Adds Leading Real Estate Attorney Adam R. Seligman in West Palm Beach

"As South Florida continues to grow and attract new businesses and residents, Greenberg Traurig is committed to hiring experienced, talented attorneys like Adam to enhance the service we offer clients in the region," said Richard J. Giusto, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice. Post this

"As South Florida continues to grow and attract new businesses and residents, Greenberg Traurig is committed to hiring experienced, talented attorneys like Adam to enhance the service we offer clients in the region," said Richard J. Giusto, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice. "Adam's arrival reflects our continued focus on expanding our premier real estate practice locally and globally and further solidifies our long-held position as a market leader in South Florida for more than 50 years."

For nearly two decades, Seligman has concentrated his practice in the areas of commercial real estate law, luxury residential real estate law, distressed property, and business and corporate law.

"Adam's deep local market knowledge will strengthen the firm's already-strong real estate capabilities in West Palm Beach," said Mark F. Bideau and Tracy L. Gerber, managing shareholders of the firm's West Palm Beach office. "We are excited by the momentum in the West Palm Beach market as the region continues to enjoy robust growth across industries. We look forward to continuing to grow in tandem with our clients and our community in the months and years ahead."

Prior to Greenberg Traurig, Seligman was a partner and vice president at West Palm Beach-based Ward Damon, where he oversaw the daily operations of the firm and its subsidiary Lighthouse Title Services.

A South Florida native, Seligman grew up in a family of real estate developers. He earned his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Florida. He also has an MBA from Stetson University's School of Business Administration.

"I see myself as a businessperson who happens to practice law. I believe this gives me a valuable, business-oriented perspective on clients' legal issues and aligns well with the entrepreneurial, client-focused culture at Greenberg Traurig," Seligman said. "I've long admired Greenberg Traurig's highly regarded real estate team, and I am excited to work with my new colleagues to better serve my existing clients and take my practice to the next level."

A resident of Palm Beach County since 2005, Seligman is actively involved in the community, including serving as chair of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County's Scholarship Committee, and as a member of both its Administrative Management and Financial Oversight Committee and Business and Professionals Committee.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy as a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., (305) 579-0832, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en/news

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.