Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Expansion of Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice

"Lisa brings extensive experience handling complex consumer finance matters for companies of all sizes and managing their state and regulatory compliance requirements from start to finish," said Marina Olman-Pal, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice. "As we continue to grow the practice and serve as a preeminent shop for financial regulatory and compliance matters, Lisa's skillset and working relationships with key regulators will complement the practice and serve as a vital asset to our team. I look forward to working closely with Lisa to provide our clients with a broad scope of services to meet their business needs."

Lanham's diverse range of clients includes residential and commercial mortgage brokers, lenders, servicers, loan fulfilment providers, student, consumer, and solar loan lenders and servicers, marketplace lenders, and entities offering retail installment contracts for consumer goods. Moreover, she advises investors engaged in secondary market activities. Lanham also extends her support to emerging fintech firms, helping them comply with necessary state licensing requirements and develop products that meet regulatory demands.

Greenberg Traurig recently expanded its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of former fintech state regulator Shane Foster in Phoenix. This follows on the heels of last year's new hires of financial regulatory-focused attorneys Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor in Los Angeles and Tim Dolan and Sierra M. Taylor in London.

"As regulations on both a national and state level continue to rapidly evolve, our team is at the forefront of the latest developments, providing clients with up-to-date legal counsel and assisting them in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry," said Jaret L. Davis, senior vice president of Greenberg Traurig. "We have seen an increasing demand for these legal services, and by adding Lisa to our already strong team, we will be able to further enhance our ability to meet clients' regulatory needs."

Lanham was recognized in 2023 by The Financial Times as one of North America's Innovative Lawyers for her involvement in the creation of an innovative technology platform for clients to manage their licensing portfolios. This technology application handles licenses and regulatory obligations for consumer financial services clients, with dashboards and checklists to help clients navigate licensing requirements and filing deadlines for each state. The application is run by a team of lawyers who respond to any legal queries from clients.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's well-established financial regulatory and compliance team," Lanham said. "With a strong presence in the financial services market, its global platform, and commitment to entrepreneurship, Greenberg Traurig was the ideal place to grow my practice and expand the services that I can provide clients. I also look forward to working with Marina to expand the capabilities of the technology application to serve a broader group of clients."

Lanham will represent clients globally, working from the firm's New York and Miami offices. She is admitted to practice in New York and Pennsylvania, and not admitted to practice in Florida.

Lanham earned her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami and her A.A.S., B.A. from New York University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group: Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group has wide-ranging experience assisting national, regional and local clients in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. The national team of skilled attorneys works with clients as they face regulatory, litigation, legislative, supervision, examination, licensing, compliance and governance matters. Greenberg Traurig's regulatory attorneys regularly advise banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors, mortgage lenders and servicers, payday lenders, consumer finance companies, registered and private investment funds, debt collectors and other financial institutions in complying with state and federal regulatory requirements and interfacing with governmental agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

