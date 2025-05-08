Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Global Growth; Adds Senior Talent in Capital Markets, M&A, and Finance in New York and Middle East

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown with the addition of Capital Markets Shareholders Alex Roussos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) locations, and Anthony Zangrillo in New York.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown with the addition of Capital Markets Shareholders Alex Roussos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) locations, and Anthony Zangrillo in New York. Roussos joins from Dentons, where he was the firm's Dubai office managing partner and co-head of the Middle East banking and finance practice, and Zangrillo joins from Kirkland & Ellis.

"Over the decades, we have grown primarily by choosing individuals and teams in strategic areas, playing the long game, and placing our values and culture first," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Across the United States and around the world, we have grown to 2,850 lawyers in 49 markets with a wide range of diversified practices and industries without any merger, verein, or other structure that would diminish our culture as one, unified and collaborative law firm. This places clients first and trusts, respects, and empowers our lawyers on the ground. We are particularly pleased to add Alex in Dubai and Anthony in New York."

Rosenbaum continued, "Alex is a leading capital markets practitioner and has been ranked consistently by Chambers Global for Capital Markets - Debt - United Arab Emirates. Anthony focuses on capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. He represents private equity sponsors, public company issuers, underwriters, and initial purchasers in various securities matters."

Roussos is a leader in the Middle East market with more than 20 years' experience, advising on debt, regulatory capital, hybrid, and equity-linked capital markets transactions for governments, international and regional financial institutions, and large corporate entities across the Middle East and internationally. At Greenberg Traurig he will continue to advise clients on cross-border transactions, including publicly listed bond and sukuk (Shari'ah-compliant) offerings, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, both Rule 144A and Regulation S, regulatory capital (Basel III) issuances and liability management exercises. He has worked on matters that have been at the forefront of developments around Islamic financing techniques and new Sharia'h standards. The move will be complemented with the addition of three further prominent capital markets lawyers expected to join the firm in the coming weeks, which will bolster the firm's capital markets offering cementing its position as a leading player both regionally and globally.

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the KSA location, added, "Alex has acted on some of the most high-profile deals across the Gulf Cooperation Council, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him on board. Capital markets remains a core offering for us in the region and Alex aligns perfectly with our commitment to hiring individuals who are strongly recognized for their reputation in their respective markets and strategic client base."

"Alex has a phenomenal reputation, and we are confident that by collaborating with the leading teams on the ground, we will continue to provide an even stronger offering to our clients in the region and internationally," Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's UAE office Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood said in a joint statement.

Roussos added, "I am delighted to have officially joined the Greenberg Traurig community, a firm which from the outset has demonstrated their commitment to the region and entrepreneurial spirit. Capital markets are a vital component of any financial system, and the opportunities really are endless. Greenberg Traurig's commitment to empowering lawyers to make on the ground decisions for clients defines how firms should be prepared to adapt and innovate to support clients throughout their entire journey. I am looking forward to the prospect of helping grow the team both regionally and globally, presenting the strength and depth of our offering to clients in key jurisdictions including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo."

Zangrillo focuses on capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. He represents sponsors, issuers, underwriters, and initial purchasers in various securities matters, including special purpose acquisition companies, initial public offerings, direct listings, equity offerings, tender and exchange offers, and debt offerings. He has advised U.S. and international clients on corporate and securities law matters, including corporate governance and Securities & Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange, and Nasdaq Stock Market disclosure, reporting, and compliance obligations. He also has represented professional athletes in investment vehicles and worked on restructuring and liability management transactions.

"We are pleased to add an experienced and talented capital markets lawyer to the team. We believe Anthony's broad range of experience will complement and continue to strengthen the firm's global Corporate Practice," said Ejim Peter Achi, Co-Chair of the Global Corporate Practice and Co-Managing Shareholder of the New York office.

"I admire the firm's commitment to client service, the entrepreneurial spirit that is central to its culture, and the ambitious, client-centered goals of its leadership team," Zangrillo said. "I am excited to join the firm, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's success."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

