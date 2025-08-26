Greenberg Traurig Continues Strategic Growth in Middle East with Middle East and European Hospitality Practice Co-Chair Louisa Lynch

In a further strategic expansion of its leading Real Estate and Hospitality Practice, global law firm Greenberg Traurig Limited added highly experienced real estate and hospitality lawyer Louisa Lynch as co-chair of the firm's Middle East and European Hospitality Group, working from its UAE office.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a further strategic expansion of its leading Real Estate and Hospitality Practice, global law firm Greenberg Traurig Limited added highly experienced real estate and hospitality lawyer Louisa Lynch as co-chair of the firm's Middle East and European Hospitality Group, working from its UAE office. Lynch joins from an international firm, bringing 17 years of regional experience advising clients across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

This move follows the addition of Elias J. Hayek, who recently joined in the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) offices as the Middle East and European Hospitality Group co-chair.

"Welcoming top tier legal talent like Louisa and Elias remains key to our delivery of the extraordinary results our clients have come to expect from Greenberg Traurig in the Middle East, Europe, and around the globe," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman. "These additions further cement our position as the foremost real estate and hospitality practice in the Middle East and Europe, as we strategically deploy our long-term strategy: bringing in top talent with deep industry expertise, empowering and respecting them on the ground, encouraging their collaboration across our unified global firm, and handling our clients' most important projects."

Lynch has deep experience in complex real estate and hospitality transactions, including acquisitions and disposals of properties, complex built-to-suit development projects, real estate financing, and all aspects of hospitality management. Her work spans the entire lifecycle of real assets, including structuring, financing, development, asset management, acquisition, and disposal.

"We are delighted to welcome Louisa onboard; she brings significant real estate and hospitality experience and is truly embedded in the region, particularly amongst its regulatory authorities and government entities. Undoubtedly, she and Elias will form a great partnership as co-chairs of the firm's Middle East and European Hospitality Group together with our existing leading Real Estate regional practice," said Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the firm's KSA location.

In addition, Lynch works with regulatory authorities on drafting and implementing real estate regulations, providing guidance on regeneration projects, and cultural development initiatives, helping clients navigate the legal complexities of transforming existing spaces into new commercial and cultural hubs.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is a tremendous opportunity for me to offer my clients outstanding holistic representation across practice areas, regions, and globally, with notable bench strength in the real estate and hospitality sectors," Lynch said. "The firm's dedication to the Middle East, demonstrated by the excellent team of lawyers it has recruited on the ground, is very exciting for me. These aspects, combined with its culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship, make Greenberg Traurig the perfect fit."

"Our continued investment in hiring the biggest names in the regional real estate and hospitality sector underscores Greenberg Traurig's commitment to being the go-to firm for all matters in this space," said Stephen Kelly, co-head of the firm's Middle East Real Estate Practice and Sarah Mahood, co-head of the Middle East Real Estate Practice and co-managing shareholder of the UAE office, in a joint statement. Mahood added, "I'm truly excited to work with Louisa again after our days together at Norton Rose and have watched her career go from strength to strength as she has become a formidable player in the real estate and hospitality space.''

"I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig because it has the preeminent Hospitality Practice in the world as well as its industry leading platform. With Louisa's arrival we will collaborate on leading the firm's hospitality efforts in the Middle East and Europe," said Hayek Elias J. Hayek, co-chair of the firm's Middle East and European Hospitality Practice.

Lynch is licensed to practice law in England and Wales and as a Dubai Legal Consultant. She earned a Certificate in Sustainable Capitalism and ESG from the UC Berkeley Law, a Certificate in Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management from Cornell University, Legal Practice Course and Graduate Diploma of Law from BPP University, and B.A. in International Relations from the University of Calgary.

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig's Hospitality Group: Greenberg Traurig's Hospitality Group advises developers, owners and operators of hotel, resort and club properties, as well as governments, private government corporations, governmental and private financial institutions, and financial consultants on virtually all aspects of their involvement in the hospitality industry in the United States, the Americas, and overseas. Our multidisciplinary team brings corporate, real estate, tax, and environmental attorneys together with recognized industry leaders experienced in the development and financing of hotel and resort properties, as well as the design and implementation of club and resort membership programs.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

