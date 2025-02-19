Greenberg Traurig Continues Telecom Growth, Adds Kate Dickerson in D.C.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Technology, Media and Telecommunications Practice with the addition of Kathryne (Kate) C. Dickerson as a shareholder in the Washington, D.C. office.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Technology, Media and Telecommunications Practice with the addition of Kathryne (Kate) C. Dickerson as a shareholder in the Washington, D.C. office. Dickerson joins from Wiley Rein.

A career telecommunications lawyer, Dickerson has particularly strong experience representing clients in the broadcast media and space & satellite sectors. Her practice encompasses advocacy before the Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Association, and international regulators such as the UK's Ofcom. She advises in matters related to non-geostationary and geostationary satellite operators, spectrum allocation, licensing, and compliance.

This strategic hire follows the recent addition of a three-shareholder telecommunications team of Frank G. Lamancusa, Denise Wood, and Timothy L. Bransford.

"Kate has established herself as a go-to lawyer for a variety of telecommunications issues and her particular set of skills is an excellent complement to Greenberg Traurig's growing telecommunications capabilities, particularly in the broadcast sector," said Lamancusa, who is chair of the Telecommunications Group. "Her deep experience in space and satellite matters, combined with her work with both established companies and innovative startups, aligns perfectly with our vision for the practice."

Dickerson's practice spans regulatory and rulemaking proceedings, enforcement and compliance matters, and transactional issues. She has broad experience advising commercial and noncommercial broadcasters on regulatory issues, including assignments, transfers of control, content and technical rules, and contract matters.

"Kate represents a continuing investment by Greenberg Traurig to strengthen our robust regulatory capabilities across a variety of disciplines," said Ernest LaMont Greer, chair of the Washington, D.C., office and co-president of the firm. "Clients, particularly in the rapidly evolving telecommunications sector, need a law firm that can advise them at the intersection of law, innovation, and policy, and Kate adds gravitas to our bench in that regard."

"I joined Greenberg Traurig for its entrepreneurial spirit and the incredible job they've done building out their telecommunications and space and satellite teams," Dickerson said. "The firm's global platform and collaborative culture provide the perfect environment to serve a broad array of clients, from emerging space entrepreneurs looking to mine asteroids to established broadcasters facing complex regulatory issues."

