Greenberg Traurig Continues to Expand Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with the addition of Rinaldo Martinez as of counsel in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Martinez joins the firm from Ballard Spahr, bringing with him over a decade of experience counseling financial services and fintech companies on regulatory compliance matters.

Martinez's move to Greenberg Traurig is part of the firm's strategic expansion of its global Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice. Martinez will reunite with former Ballard Spahr colleague Lisa M. Lanham, who recently joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in the practice, working from the firm's New York and Miami offices. Earlier this year, the firm also added former fintech state regulator Shane Foster in the Phoenix office, following on the heels of last year's three new hires of financial regulatory-focused attorneys.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rinaldo to our growing practice," said Marina Olman-Pal, co-chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice. "We continue to complement our already strong team with attorneys who bring extensive knowledge of complex consumer finance laws and regulations, as well as state licensing requirements. Our team's diverse experience allows us to further support our financial services clients in connection with their licensing and regulatory needs in a wide variety of markets."

Martinez counsels institutional investors, private equity funds, domestic and foreign banking institutions, mortgage lenders and servicers, and other financial services companies on virtually all aspects of federal and state consumer credit regulation. He focuses his practice on addressing the regulatory landscape of consumer credit products, both at the federal and state levels. Martinez also counsels on regulatory compliance issues related to commercial real estate. He is admitted to practice in New York and the District of Columbia.

As part of his practice, Martinez regularly navigates the complexities of Title X of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010. He also provides counsel on matters concerning reporting and disclosure under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and the Truth in Lending Act (TILA). At the state level, his practice covers licensing statutes, anti-predatory lending laws, usury limits, and more.

Martinez works closely with Lanham, the former co-leader of Ballard Spahr's Fintech and Payment Solutions Team; their team also includes two business staff members who are joining Greenberg Traurig. Lanham has more than a decade of experience handling state licensing and regulatory compliance matters, helping clients in the consumer finance space obtain the necessary approvals to bring various new fintech products to market. She is admitted to practice in New York and Pennsylvania, and not admitted to practice in Florida.

