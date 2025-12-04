Greenberg Traurig Continues to Grow Products Liability Practice with Addition of Thuy T. Bui

Hire follows veteran Products Liability litigator Jack N. Frost Jr. joining firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the expansion of its Products Liability & Mass Torts Practice with the addition of Thuy T. Bui as of counsel in the firm's New York office. She joins Greenberg Traurig from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, following the recent hire of Shareholder Jack N. Frost Jr. — a highly experienced litigator and trial attorney known for handling multinational companies' complex matters — from the same firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thuy, who has worked extensively with Jack on some of the nation's most complex, multijurisdiction litigation," said Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and co-chair of the Global Litigation and Trial practices. "Thuy's significant experience in representing industrial and consumer products manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies in high-stakes matters aligns perfectly with the needs of our clients as we focus on achieving goals that are key to their businesses' success."

Bui has significant experience defending manufacturers, life sciences companies, and other corporate clients against product liability claims, including allegations of personal injury arising from exposure to asbestos-containing products.

In addition, Bui has represented financial institutions, retailers, and individuals in commercial litigation matters, including breach of contract disputes, intellectual property rights cases, and property disputes, among others.

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig and contribute to a firm that shares my strong commitment to delivering high-quality legal counsel and service," Bui said. "I look forward to collaborating with attorneys across the firm's distinctive platform, which allows us to serve clients whenever and wherever needed."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Leslie Kraft Burke

Greenberg Traurig

954.468.1770

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP