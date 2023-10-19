Greenberg Traurig Continues to Strengthen Energy & Natural Resources Practice with Regina A. Pearson in Austin

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in Texas and its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Regina A. Pearson as a shareholder in the Austin office.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in Texas and its Energy & Natural Resources Practice with the addition of Regina A. Pearson as a shareholder in the Austin office. Pearson joins Greenberg Traurig from Faegre Drinker, where she served as co-chair of the infrastructure team, co-lead of the energy asset class, and a leader of the energy transactions team. Prior to that, Pearson was in-house counsel at a global engineering and construction company, where she advised executive, global, regional, and project management on projects and facilities exceeding $50 billion in value.

"Greenberg Traurig continues to execute its strategic growth plans, in both the Texas market and Energy & Natural Resources Practice, with highly qualified team members. Regina joins the firm with experience that complements the rest of our practitioners and further solidifies our standing as a top-tier law firm. Her knowledge of engineering, procurement and construction contracting, specifically its correlation with the recent Inflation Reduction Act, will enhance the firm's ability to support clients working toward net zero goals," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman.

Pearson's practice focuses on assisting clients on project development throughout the entirety of a project with an emphasis on the engineering, construction and operational strategies, and agreements. Pearson's experience also includes counseling clients in the planning, development, and management of large construction projects. Additionally, she has substantial experience advising on energy projects, including renewable and transition energy projects.

"We are fortunate to have Regina join our team in Texas as we continue to celebrate our growth throughout the state, in our 20th year. Her knowledge and support will be pivotal to our renewable energy and energy transition clients both locally and internationally," said Shari L. Heyen and Demetrius G. McDaniel, firm senior vice presidents who co-lead Texas regional operations. "Given the significant federal investment to energy transition projects, Regina's arrival at the firm could not be timelier."

"I have long admired Greenberg Traurig's globally renowned reputation, especially in the renewable energy market. I know my clients will benefit greatly from Greenberg Traurig's robust team of attorneys with expertise developing energy projects, and I look forward to joining the Energy and Natural Resources practice and adding my experience, knowledge and skillset concerning engineering and construction agreements to the existing team," Pearson said. "I am excited about joining a firm that shares values aligned with mine and particularly thrilled to join a firm with a commitment to sustainability."

Pearson's clientele includes, but is not limited to, one of the nation's top power plants and renewable energy construction companies; multiple oil & gas, petrochemical, and renewable technology leaders; renewable fuels developers; and more. Pearson earned her J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law and is admitted to practice in Texas, California, and Illinois. She currently serves on the steering committee for the American Bar Association's Forum on Construction Law - Division 10.

Pearson's hire follows a number of significant additions to the Energy & Natural Resources Practice, including Energy Project Finance & Development Shareholders Audrey Louison and Noah Pollak in Washington, D.C., Eric W. Macaux in Boston, Shashank Krishna in London, and Of Counsel C. Logan Anderson in Atlanta; energy M&A Shareholder Paolo Esposito in Milan; and the head of the Energy & Natural Resources Practice in Poland, Konrad Kosicki. It also follows the launch of the Asia Energy & Infrastructure Practice, which is anchored by Joseph Kim, Jared Raleigh, and William Wu in the firm's recently opened Singapore office.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 160 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

