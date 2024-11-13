Greenberg Traurig Continues West Coast Expansion of Corporate Practice with John Cleary

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added John P. Cleary to its Corporate Practice in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added John P. Cleary to its Corporate Practice in San Diego. He joins the firm from Procopio, where he was the leader of the firm's corporate and transactional practice.

Cleary advises both public and private companies on securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other corporate transactions. He also represents private equity firms and registered investment advisors on fund structure and formation, capital raises, and SEC and FINRA compliance. Cleary has experience handling initial public offerings, secondary public offerings, registered direct offerings, as well as alternative go-public transactions such as reverse mergers.

"John is a well-respected and experienced lawyer with a great reputation for providing excellent advice and service to his clients," said Mark J. Kelson, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice. "He becomes a key member of Greenberg Traurig's California Corporate Practice, as our growth continues in the western United States, and on the West Coast in particular. We welcome John to the firm."

Cleary works with technology companies at various stages of growth, from early-stage startups to established public entities. He also serves as outside legal counsel for emerging growth companies across industries. Cleary guides these startups through a range of services from their initial formation to navigating complex funding or alternative-funding rounds, preferred stock financings, and ongoing corporate matters.

"Greenberg Traurig has a tremendous presence and stellar reputation in corporate transactions, venture capital, M&A, and fund formation and representation. I work with many private equity clients that need sophisticated representation for complex matters, and I think the existing well of experience as well as the firm's dedication to expanding the Corporate group in San Diego and beyond will especially be of added value to clients," Cleary said. "I think San Diego is an ideal market for Greenberg Traurig, and I look forward to participating in the firm's continued expansion here."

Cleary joins a growing San Diego office that recently added a group of Private Wealth Services attorneys. Shareholders Michelle Graham, Rebecca O'Toole, and Catherine Swafford, along with Of Counsel Gwendolyn (Wendy) Andrey and Associate Cristianna M. Salarpi joined the firm in August from Withers LLP.

Cleary received a J.D. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Kansas.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP; Greenberg Traurig, LLP