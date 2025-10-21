Greenberg Traurig Deal Wins TMT Finance Awards USA 2025 Towers Deal of the Year

TMT Finance Awards USA named a deal in which Greenberg Traurig represented Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC in its acquisition of more than 6,000 telecom towers from Verizon Communications as its 2025 Towers Deal of the Year.

The TMT Finance Awards recognize excellence in dealmaking and investment within digital infrastructure.

In this deal, Greenberg Traurig served as buy-side legal counsel to Vertical Bridge in its $3.3 billion acquisition of 6,339 telecom towers across the United States from Verizon Communications. The transaction represents one of the largest tower portfolio sales in the U.S. telecommunications sector in nearly a decade.

