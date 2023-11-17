Greenberg Traurig Delaware Receives 3 Tier 1 2024 U.S. News - Best Lawyers ® 'Best Law Firms' Metropolitan Rankings

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office received 3 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings across key practice areas in the 2024 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" report.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Greenberg Traurig's Delaware office Tier 1 metropolitan rankings include:

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Corporate Law

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Firmwide, Greenberg Traurig received the most overall national first-tier rankings for the 13th consecutive year. The firm also has received the most metropolitan first-tier rankings and is tied for the most overall metropolitan rankings. Additionally, the firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" in Information Technology Law and Real Estate Law. Only one firm is awarded this recognition for each nationally ranked practice area.

According to U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, firms included in the 2024 "Best Law Firms" are recognized for "professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers." Achieving a tiered ranking "reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity." U.S. News – Best Lawyers® includes rankings in 57 national practice areas and 438 metropolitan-based practice areas.

About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

