Greenberg Traurig Dominates at Middle East Legal Awards

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig dominated the legal categories at ALM International's Middle East Legal Awards 2025, held April 30 at The Conrad, Dubai.

Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm was recognized as Middle East Law Firm of the Year – Saudi Arabia and Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office, Khalid A. Al-Thebity, was honored as Law Firm Leader of the Year. These results are the direct outcome of Greenberg Traurig's strategic development in key practices and locations, regionally and globally, and its efforts to further enhance its presence and connectivity as a firm.

The firm was also shortlisted for Middle East Law Firm of the Year – UAE, as well as in 11 other categories.

The Middle East Legal Awards have become the region's premier event for the recognition of legal excellence. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements within the legal profession, honoring exceptional performance and best practices.

The breadth and depth of Greenberg Traurig's U.S. and global locations, practice areas and industry groups have enabled the firm's rapid growth, establishing stellar sector-specific teams, playing an influential role in landmark transactions and setting industry benchmarks through innovative strategies and outstanding client service.

"The shortlisting of key leaders, virtually all of our relevant practice groups and both of our regional offices was already impressive," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "But winning the award for Law Firm of the Year – Saudi Arabia and Khalid winning the top award as Law Firm Leader of the Year set a standard of which we are extremely proud. In today's world of increasingly rigid business models, these results evidence what is possible in our business model and culture of respect, trust, collaboration and empowerment of our people to compete and win on the ground."

Al-Thebity, Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) office, said, "These awards are of utmost importance to the firm and witnessing our rising recognition in the region makes me extremely proud and excited for our journey. I am extremely honored by ALM International and the judging panel for recognizing the efforts of our regional team. We remain committed to our further strategic expansion in the region to support our clients and are here for the long-term."

Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates (UAE) office, added, "Our regional teams are truly committed to our client base across Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the broader region. This recognition reflects the specialist, bespoke teams we have established to collaborate with our clients in the most impactful way. Thank you to all who were involved in making these awards possible."

Marwa Al-Siyabi, a key shareholder based in Riyadh, also commented, "We have been advising on the most strategic regional mandates, including the structuring and implementation of government initiatives and the legal implications of strategy reforms, which will shape the legal landscape for years to come. Under Khalid's exceptional leadership, our journey of growth has been unparallelled as we continue to support our clients and attract best-in-class legal talent."

These results follow Greenberg Traurig's recent awards as UAE Technology, Media & Telecoms Law Firm of the Year at Chambers Middle East 2025 Awards and Law Firm of the Year — UAE at The Oath Middle East Legal Awards.

Greenberg Traurig launched in KSA and UAE in 2023. Since then, the firm has experienced steady growth in the region, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, M&A, Private Equity, Private Credit, Sports & Entertainment, Capital Markets, and Arbitrations & Disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's KSA office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm.

