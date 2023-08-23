Greenberg Traurig Earns 3 Finalist Spots at The American Lawyer Industry Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a finalist in three categories for The American Lawyer Industry Awards (TALIA) 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a finalist in three categories for The American Lawyer Industry Awards (TALIA) 2023. The firm is a finalist for Regional Litigation Department of the Year – Florida. Firm Co-President Ernest L. Greer is a finalist for Best Mentor, and Shareholder Thomas R. Pack for Young Lawyer of the Year – Beyond Practice. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony Nov. 15 in New York City.

Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said, "Being recognized for our service to clients is particularly important in the context of the Florida Regional Litigation Department of the Year. Florida is our original home and continues to be a focus of our commitment to excellence in the delivery of the highest quality legal services. Our core values of innovation, collaboration, hard work, and dedication allow us to be responsive to the needs of clients and therefore achieve more on their behalf, always looking to add value to the client relationship at every turn."

"We are extremely proud of the impact Ernest and Tom have on our firm, the communities they serve, and, in whole, the legal profession. They are the true definition of professionals who go beyond in everything they do, living a life of significance and truly representing who we are as a firm, focused on service and excellence," Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy said. "The ALM Industry Awards are meant to honor historic tenets of the profession, along with its promise of continued evolution for the better, and Ernest and Tom fully embody these qualities. I am proud to call them my partners."

The Regional Litigation Department of the Year awards recognize top litigation departments in seven different states, according to ALM, which publishes The American Lawyer. Greenberg Traurig's Florida Litigation Practice previously won the category in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The team was recognized for its role in spearheading efforts to reach a $1.02 billion settlement in litigation arising from the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, and its role in reversing a Palm Beach County trial court order denying The Palm Beach Post newspaper access to the Florida Jeffrey Epstein grand jury materials. The Florida Litigation Practice prevailed as well in class actions for some of the nation's top companies.

The Best Mentor award honors an attorney who has dedicated a significant portion of their time and energy to mentoring younger professionals, according to ALM. Greer, who also serves as chairman of the firm's Washington, D.C., office and previously served as the Atlanta managing shareholder, credits other mentors with having a profound impact on his own journey. He has a robust record of service in Atlanta and throughout the United States, illustrating his commitment to decades of mentoring and elevating everyone from law students and attorney colleagues to community and business leaders.

The award for Young Lawyer of the Year – Beyond Practice recognizes a young lawyer who has made meaningful advancements in service delivery, public or societal interest, or otherwise worked to improve the profession or community around them, according to the publication. Pack, a member of the Cherokee Nation and the LGBTQ+ community, is influential as an advocate for American Indian tribal interests and the pro bono representation of asylum seekers. A local office diversity, equity, and inclusion lead, he frequently presents on topics related to diversity and about intersectional identities in the legal profession.

