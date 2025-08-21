Greenberg Traurig Earns Top Recognitions in 2026 The Best Lawyers in America®, Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch®

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2026 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other firm in the guide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2026 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other firm in the guide.

In the United States, more than 625 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized, including 29 named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America.

Additionally, over 255 firm attorneys are recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Recognition is awarded to attorneys who are in the earlier stages of their careers and have achieved outstanding professional excellence, according to the publication. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2026 "Lawyer of the Year":

Ian C. Ballon : Technology Law, San Jose

: Technology Law, Bridget A. Berry : Employment Law – Management, West Palm Beach

: Employment Law – Management, Mark F. Bideau : Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, West Palm Beach

: Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Lorence Jon Bielby : Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Tallahassee

: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Brian H. Blaney : Securities / Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation, Phoenix

: Securities / Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation, Warren S. Bloom : Public Finance Law, Orlando

: Public Finance Law, Scott J. Bornstein : Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice, New York City

: Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice, Joshua R. Brown : Trademark Law, Orlando

: Trademark Law, Jay L. Cooper : Entertainment Law – Music, Los Angeles

: Entertainment Law – Music, Jaret L. Davis : Technology Law, Miami

: Technology Law, Karl G. Dial : Litigation – Banking and Finance, Dallas/Fort Worth

: Litigation – Banking and Finance, Troy A. Eid : Native American Law, Denver

: Native American Law, Iris Escarrá: Land Use and Zoning Law, Miami

G. Michelle Ferreira : Tax Law, San Francisco

: Tax Law, Laurie L. Gildan : Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach

: Real Estate Law, Nicole M. Goodwin : Litigation – Antitrust, Phoenix

: Litigation – Antitrust, Bradford D. Kaufman : Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach

: Litigation – Securities, Kara L. MacCullough : Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale

: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Katie Molloy : Trade Secrets Law, Tampa

: Trade Secrets Law, David W. Oppenheim : Franchise Law, New York City

: Franchise Law, Bethany Rabe : Copyright Law, Las Vegas

: Copyright Law, Las Vegas Steven C. Russo: Environmental Law, New York City

Zachary D. Sakas: Public Finance Law, Phoenix

Alexander L. Scarola: Public Finance Law, Philadelphia

Laura Sixkiller: Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Phoenix

Charmaine D. Smith: Entertainment Law – Music, Atlanta

Michele L. Stocker: Litigation – Banking and Finance, Fort Lauderdale

Michael F. Thomson: Litigation – Bankruptcy, Salt Lake City

Diana S.C. Zeydel: Trusts and Estates, Miami

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" across multiple locations and practice areas for having the most recognized lawyers in a particular location and practice area.

Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" nationwide in the following practice areas:

Best Lawyers in America:

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Commercial Litigation

Entertainment Law – Music

Government Relations Practice

Litigation – Real Estate

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch

Litigation – Banking and Finance

Greenberg Traurig practice areas were "Top Listed" in the following states:

Best Lawyers in America:

Florida : Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Litigation – Securities

: Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Litigation – Securities Georgia : Entertainment Law – Music

: Entertainment Law – Music Nevada : Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Trademark Law

: Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Trademark Law New York : Government Relations Practice

: Government Relations Practice Texas : Government Relations Practice

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Florida : Corporate Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law

Greenberg Traurig also was "Top Listed" for having the most lawyers listed in the following markets:

Best Lawyers in America:

East Palo Alto

Fort Lauderdale

Las Vegas

McLean

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Florida

Miami

McLean

The following cities were "Top Listed" for these practice areas:

Best Lawyers in America:

Albany : Government Relations Practice; Insurance Law

: Government Relations Practice; Insurance Law Atlanta : Entertainment Law – Music

: Entertainment Law – Music Austin : Government Relations Practice

: Government Relations Practice Florham Park: Commercial Litigation

Fort Lauderdale : Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Tax Law

: Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Tax Law Houston : Health Care Law

: Health Care Law Las Vegas : Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Trademark Law

: Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Trademark Law McLean : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation Miami : Litigation – Real Estate; Tax Law

: Litigation – Real Estate; Tax Law Philadelphia : Environmental Law

: Environmental Law Tallahassee : Administrative / Regulatory Law

: Administrative / Regulatory Law West Palm Beach : Litigation – Securities; Real Estate Law

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Fort Lauderdale : Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law

: Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law Miami : Real Estate Law

: Real Estate Law Tampa : Labor and Employment Law – Management

: Labor and Employment Law – Management West Palm Beach : Commercial Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

