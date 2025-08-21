Greenberg Traurig Earns Top Recognitions in 2026 The Best Lawyers in America®, Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch®

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2026 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other firm in the guide.
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2026 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other firm in the guide.
In the United States, more than 625 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized, including 29 named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America.
Additionally, over 255 firm attorneys are recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Recognition is awarded to attorneys who are in the earlier stages of their careers and have achieved outstanding professional excellence, according to the publication. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2026 "Lawyer of the Year":
- Ian C. Ballon: Technology Law, San Jose
- Bridget A. Berry: Employment Law – Management, West Palm Beach
- Mark F. Bideau: Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, West Palm Beach
- Lorence Jon Bielby: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Tallahassee
- Brian H. Blaney: Securities / Capital Markets Law; Securities Regulation, Phoenix
- Warren S. Bloom: Public Finance Law, Orlando
- Scott J. Bornstein: Biotechnology and Life Sciences Practice, New York City
- Joshua R. Brown: Trademark Law, Orlando
- Jay L. Cooper: Entertainment Law – Music, Los Angeles
- Jaret L. Davis: Technology Law, Miami
- Karl G. Dial: Litigation – Banking and Finance, Dallas/Fort Worth
- Troy A. Eid: Native American Law, Denver
- Iris Escarrá: Land Use and Zoning Law, Miami
- G. Michelle Ferreira: Tax Law, San Francisco
- Laurie L. Gildan: Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach
- Nicole M. Goodwin: Litigation – Antitrust, Phoenix
- Bradford D. Kaufman: Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach
- Kara L. MacCullough: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale
- Katie Molloy: Trade Secrets Law, Tampa
- David W. Oppenheim: Franchise Law, New York City
- Bethany Rabe: Copyright Law, Las Vegas
- Steven C. Russo: Environmental Law, New York City
- Zachary D. Sakas: Public Finance Law, Phoenix
- Alexander L. Scarola: Public Finance Law, Philadelphia
- Laura Sixkiller: Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Phoenix
- Charmaine D. Smith: Entertainment Law – Music, Atlanta
- Michele L. Stocker: Litigation – Banking and Finance, Fort Lauderdale
- Michael F. Thomson: Litigation – Bankruptcy, Salt Lake City
- Diana S.C. Zeydel: Trusts and Estates, Miami
In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" across multiple locations and practice areas for having the most recognized lawyers in a particular location and practice area.
Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" nationwide in the following practice areas:
Best Lawyers in America:
- Administrative / Regulatory Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Entertainment Law – Music
- Government Relations Practice
- Litigation – Real Estate
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch
- Litigation – Banking and Finance
Greenberg Traurig practice areas were "Top Listed" in the following states:
Best Lawyers in America:
- Florida: Criminal Defense: White-Collar; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Litigation – Securities
- Georgia: Entertainment Law – Music
- Nevada: Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Trademark Law
- New York: Government Relations Practice
- Texas: Government Relations Practice
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:
- Florida: Corporate Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Real Estate Law
Greenberg Traurig also was "Top Listed" for having the most lawyers listed in the following markets:
Best Lawyers in America:
- East Palo Alto
- Fort Lauderdale
- Las Vegas
- McLean
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:
- Florida
- Miami
- McLean
The following cities were "Top Listed" for these practice areas:
Best Lawyers in America:
- Albany: Government Relations Practice; Insurance Law
- Atlanta: Entertainment Law – Music
- Austin: Government Relations Practice
- Florham Park: Commercial Litigation
- Fort Lauderdale: Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Tax Law
- Houston: Health Care Law
- Las Vegas: Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Trademark Law
- McLean: Commercial Litigation
- Miami: Litigation – Real Estate; Tax Law
- Philadelphia: Environmental Law
- Tallahassee: Administrative / Regulatory Law
- West Palm Beach: Litigation – Securities; Real Estate Law
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:
- Fort Lauderdale: Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Miami: Real Estate Law
- Tampa: Labor and Employment Law – Management
- West Palm Beach: Commercial Litigation
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
