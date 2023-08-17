Greenberg Traurig Earns Top Recognitions in Best Lawyers, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2024 Editions

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2024 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other law firm in the guide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the United States, more than 530 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized, including 33 named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America.

Additionally, over 275 firm attorneys are recognized in the fourth annual edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Recognition is awarded to attorneys who are in the earlier stages of their careers and have achieved outstanding professional excellence, according to the publication. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2024 "Lawyer of the Year":

Stephen Baird: Trademark Law, Minneapolis

Ian C. Ballon: Information Technology Law, Los Angeles

Bridget A. Berry: Litigation - Labor and Employment, West Palm Beach

Mark F. Bideau: Litigation - Real Estate, West Palm Beach

Lorence Jon Bielby: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Tallahassee

Brian H. Blaney: Venture Capital Law, Phoenix

Warren S. Bloom: Public Finance Law, Orlando

Michael J. Bonner: Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Las Vegas

John E. Cummerford: Technology Law, Phoenix

Karl G. Dial: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Dallas/Fort Worth

Troy A. Eid: Native American Law, Denver

Mark E. Ferrario: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Las Vegas

Steven D. Fleissig: Banking and Finance Law, Newark

Karl A. Freeburg: Commercial Finance Law, Phoenix

Mark R. Galis: Trademark Law, Chicago

Brian J. Gavsie: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale

Laurie L. Gildan: Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach

Richard J. Giusto: Real Estate Law, Miami

Glenn E. Goldstein: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Fort Lauderdale

Harold N. Iselin: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Albany

Roger B. Kaplan: Litigation – Antitrust, Newark

Bradford D. Kaufman: Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach

Julie P. Kendig-Schrader: Litigation - Land Use and Zoning, Orlando

John K. Londot: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Tallahassee

David G. Mandelbaum: Litigation – Environmental, Philadelphia

Joel D. Maser: Tax Law, Fort Lauderdale

David W. Oppenheim: Franchise Law, New York City

Bobby Rosenbloum: Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television, Atlanta

Barry R. Senterfitt: Insurance Law, Austin

Lisa M. Simonetti: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Los Angeles

Beth K. Toberman: Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law, Atlanta

Mark G. Tratos: Copyright Law and Litigation - Intellectual Property, Las Vegas

John Voorhees: Litigation - Health Care, Denver

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" across multiple locations and practice areas for having the most recognized lawyers in a particular location and practice area.

Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" nationwide in the following practice areas:

Best Lawyers in America:

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Government Relations Practice

Litigation - Real Estate

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch

Real Estate Law

Greenberg Traurig practice areas were "Top Listed" in the following states:

Best Lawyers in America:

Florida: Government Relations Practice; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Securities; Public Finance Law

Nevada: Trademark Law

Texas: Government Relations Practice

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Florida: Corporate Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law

Georgia: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Litigation - Labor and Employment

Greenberg Traurig was also "Top Listed" for having the most lawyers listed in the following markets:

Best Lawyers in America:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

McLean, Virginia

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami, Florida

The following cities were "Top Listed" for these practice areas:

Best Lawyers in America:

Albany, New York: Health Care Law

Austin, Texas: Government Relations Practice

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets; Tax Law

Las Vegas, Nevada: Trademark Law

Los Angeles, California: Intellectual Property

Miami, Florida: Litigation – Real Estate; Tax Law

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Environmental Law

West Palm Beach, Florida: Litigation – Securities

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Atlanta, Georgia: Litigation – Labor and Employment; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Corporate Law

Miami, Florida: Corporate Law; Real Estate

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

