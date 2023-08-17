Greenberg Traurig Earns Top Recognitions in Best Lawyers, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2024 Editions

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2024 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other law firm in the guide.
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the United States, more than 530 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized, including 33 named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America.
Additionally, over 275 firm attorneys are recognized in the fourth annual edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Recognition is awarded to attorneys who are in the earlier stages of their careers and have achieved outstanding professional excellence, according to the publication. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2024 "Lawyer of the Year":
Stephen Baird: Trademark Law, Minneapolis
Ian C. Ballon: Information Technology Law, Los Angeles
Bridget A. Berry: Litigation - Labor and Employment, West Palm Beach
Mark F. Bideau: Litigation - Real Estate, West Palm Beach
Lorence Jon Bielby: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Tallahassee
Brian H. Blaney: Venture Capital Law, Phoenix
Warren S. Bloom: Public Finance Law, Orlando
Michael J. Bonner: Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Las Vegas
John E. Cummerford: Technology Law, Phoenix
Karl G. Dial: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Dallas/Fort Worth
Troy A. Eid: Native American Law, Denver
Mark E. Ferrario: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Las Vegas
Steven D. Fleissig: Banking and Finance Law, Newark
Karl A. Freeburg: Commercial Finance Law, Phoenix
Mark R. Galis: Trademark Law, Chicago
Brian J. Gavsie: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale
Laurie L. Gildan: Real Estate Law, West Palm Beach
Richard J. Giusto: Real Estate Law, Miami
Glenn E. Goldstein: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Fort Lauderdale
Harold N. Iselin: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Albany
Roger B. Kaplan: Litigation – Antitrust, Newark
Bradford D. Kaufman: Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach
Julie P. Kendig-Schrader: Litigation - Land Use and Zoning, Orlando
John K. Londot: Administrative / Regulatory Law, Tallahassee
David G. Mandelbaum: Litigation – Environmental, Philadelphia
Joel D. Maser: Tax Law, Fort Lauderdale
David W. Oppenheim: Franchise Law, New York City
Bobby Rosenbloum: Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television, Atlanta
Barry R. Senterfitt: Insurance Law, Austin
Lisa M. Simonetti: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Los Angeles
Beth K. Toberman: Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law, Atlanta
Mark G. Tratos: Copyright Law and Litigation - Intellectual Property, Las Vegas
John Voorhees: Litigation - Health Care, Denver
In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" across multiple locations and practice areas for having the most recognized lawyers in a particular location and practice area.
Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" nationwide in the following practice areas:
Best Lawyers in America:
Administrative / Regulatory Law
Government Relations Practice
Litigation - Real Estate
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch
Real Estate Law
Greenberg Traurig practice areas were "Top Listed" in the following states:
Best Lawyers in America:
Florida: Government Relations Practice; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Securities; Public Finance Law
Nevada: Trademark Law
Texas: Government Relations Practice
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:
Florida: Corporate Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law
Georgia: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Litigation - Labor and Employment
Greenberg Traurig was also "Top Listed" for having the most lawyers listed in the following markets:
Best Lawyers in America:
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Las Vegas, Nevada
McLean, Virginia
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:
Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Miami, Florida
The following cities were "Top Listed" for these practice areas:
Best Lawyers in America:
Albany, New York: Health Care Law
Austin, Texas: Government Relations Practice
Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Corporate Law; Securities/Capital Markets; Tax Law
Las Vegas, Nevada: Trademark Law
Los Angeles, California: Intellectual Property
Miami, Florida: Litigation – Real Estate; Tax Law
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Environmental Law
West Palm Beach, Florida: Litigation – Securities
Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:
Atlanta, Georgia: Litigation – Labor and Employment; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Corporate Law
Miami, Florida: Corporate Law; Real Estate
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
