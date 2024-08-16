Greenberg Traurig Earns Top Recognitions in Best Lawyers, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2025 Editions

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2025 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other law firm in the guide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more attorneys listed in the combined 2025 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch than any other law firm in the guide.

In the United States, more than 585 Greenberg Traurig attorneys were recognized in the 31st edition of Best Lawyers in America, including 30 named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practices and markets. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America.

Additionally, over 275 firm attorneys are recognized in the fifth annual edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch. Recognition is awarded to attorneys who are in the earlier stages of their careers and have achieved outstanding professional excellence, according to the publication. Click here for a list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized as a 2025 "Lawyer of the Year":

Cesar L. Alvarez : Corporate Law, Miami

: Corporate Law, David C. Ashburn : Government Relations Practice, Tallahassee

: Government Relations Practice, Donn A. Beloff : Securities / Capital Markets Law, Fort Lauderdale

: Securities / Capital Markets Law, Karen I. Bray : Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, New York City

: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Joshua R. Brown : Litigation – Patent, Orlando

: Litigation – Patent, Joseph C. Coates III : Litigation – Securities, West Palm Beach

: Litigation – Securities, Albert A. del Castillo : Public Finance Law, Miami

: Public Finance Law, Alan T. Dimond : Litigation - Real Estate, Miami

: Litigation - Real Estate, Seth J. Entin : Tax Law, Miami

: Tax Law, Mark E. Ferrario : Construction Law, Las Vegas

: Construction Law, Barbara A. Hall : Government Relations Practice, Fort Lauderdale

: Government Relations Practice, Harold N. Iselin : Health Care Law; Insurance Law, Albany

: Health Care Law; Insurance Law, Bradford D. Kaufman : Bet-the-Company Litigation, West Palm Beach

: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Glenn S. Kerner : Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, New York City

: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Michael M. Krauss : Litigation - Banking and Finance, Minneapolis

: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Timothy Long : Employment Law – Management, Sacramento

: Employment Law – Management, Richard C. McCrea Jr. : Labor Law – Management, Tampa

: Labor Law – Management, Demetrius G. McDaniel : Government Relations Practice, Austin

: Government Relations Practice, Thomas J. McKee, Jr. : Litigation – Bankruptcy, Washington, D.C.

: Litigation – Bankruptcy, Erica L. Okerberg : Gaming Law, Las Vegas

: Gaming Law, David G. Palmer : Litigation - Banking and Finance, Denver

: Litigation - Banking and Finance, Edward J. Quirk : Patent Law, Las Vegas

: Patent Law, Bobby Rosenbloum : Entertainment Law – Music, Atlanta

: Entertainment Law – Music, Tiffany D.W. Shimada : Trademark Law, Salt Lake City

: Trademark Law, Samuel K. Skinner : Government Relations Practice, Chicago

: Government Relations Practice, Jeffrey M. Smith : Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Atlanta

: Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Alan N. Sutin : Technology Law, New York City

: Technology Law, Mark G. Tratos : Trademark Law, Las Vegas

: Trademark Law, Trenton A. Ward : Patent Law, Atlanta

: Patent Law, Quinn Williams : Venture Capital Law, Phoenix

In addition, Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" across multiple locations and practice areas for having the most recognized lawyers in a particular location and practice area.

Greenberg Traurig was "Top Listed" nationwide in the following practice areas:

Best Lawyers in America:

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Commercial Litigation

Copyright Law

Entertainment Law – Music

Government Relations Practice

Litigation - Real Estate

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch

Real Estate Law

Greenberg Traurig practice areas were "Top Listed" in the following states:

Best Lawyers in America:

Florida : Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Securities / Capital Markets Law

: Litigation – Land Use and Zoning; Securities / Capital Markets Law Georgia : Entertainment Law – Music

: Entertainment Law – Music Nevada : Trademark Law

: Trademark Law New York : Government Relations Practice

: Government Relations Practice Texas : Government Relations Practice

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Florida : Corporate Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law

: Corporate Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law Georgia : Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants New York : Real Estate Law

Greenberg Traurig was also "Top Listed" for having the most lawyers listed in the following markets:

Best Lawyers in America:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

McLean, Virginia

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

McLean, Virginia

Miami, Florida

The following cities were "Top Listed" for these practice areas:

Best Lawyers in America:

Albany, New York : Government Relations Practice; Insurance Law

: Government Relations Practice; Insurance Law Atlanta, Georgia : Entertainment Law – Music

: Entertainment Law – Music Austin, Texas : Government Relations – Practice

: Government Relations – Practice Florham Park, New Jersey : Commercial Litigation

: Commercial Litigation Fort Lauderdale, Florida : Commercial Litigation; Corporate Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Tax Law

: Commercial Litigation; Corporate Law; Securities / Capital Markets Law; Tax Law Las Vegas, Nevada : Trademark Law

: Trademark Law Miami, Florida : Tax Law

: Tax Law Philadelphia, Pennsylvania : Environmental Law

: Environmental Law Tallahassee, Florida : Administrative / Regulatory Law

: Administrative / Regulatory Law West Palm Beach, Florida : Litigation - Securities

Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch:

Atlanta, Georgia : Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Fort Lauderdale, Florida : Corporate Law

: Corporate Law Miami, Florida : Construction Law; Corporate Law; Real Estate Law

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

