Greenberg Traurig Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Index Assesses LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. CEI is the United States' foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This marks the seventh year the firm has received a score of 100 on the CEI.

"Greenberg Traurig is committed to an inclusive workplace where all are welcomed and where you can come to work and bring your authentic self. This respect for the individual and focus on diversity in all its forms were pillars of our firm's culture at our founding in 1967 and remain true today," the firm's Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said. "We are proud to once again achieve a score of 100 on the CEI and to be among HRC's Equality 100 Award recipients."

The survey looks at detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the United States. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (Am Law 200), and hundreds of public and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

In HRC's announcement of CEI results, its Senior Director of Workplace Equality RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins noted: "For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion."

For information about Greenberg Traurig's LGBTQ+ Affinity Group, its Voices of Pride campaign, and LGBTQ+ Year-In-Review presentations, click here. The firm joins 544 other major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. Additionally, for three consecutive years, the firm's Mexico City office scored 100 percent from HRC Equidad MX through 2022.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

About HRC: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase its impact and shape the future of its work.

Media Contact

Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, +1 212.801.2131, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig