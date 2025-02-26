Greenberg Traurig Elevates 3 Attorneys in Boston Office

"On behalf of the entire Boston office, we congratulate Annie, Ali, and Kris on their well-earned elevations," Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, said in a joint statement. Post this

Dunne is a member of the Litigation Practice. She focuses her practice on commercial litigation, concentrating on financial services, class action defense, government investigations, and whistleblower litigation. She handles claims in both state and federal courts on behalf of a wide range of clients, including consumer banks, financial services companies, national banks, mortgage lenders and servicers, credit card issuers, manufacturers, and large national retailers. Additionally, Dunne litigates claims of trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and breach of restrictive covenant agreements. She also represents corporations, officers, and directors on securities litigation matters, shareholder derivative actions, and other complex commercial disputes.

Holdway also is a member of the Litigation Practice. She represents clients in all phases of litigation, from early-stage investigations through appeals. She focuses on complex commercial litigation and white collar defense, including Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations, state prosecutions, and internal investigations. Holdway has experience litigating False Claims Act, civil rights, wrongful death, cybersecurity, medical device products liability, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, breach of contract, unfair or deceptive business practices, breach of fiduciary duty, patent infringement, and general commercial cases, including class action defense. She regularly appears before federal trial and appellate courts, as well as state courts in Massachusetts.

Reichlen, a registered patent attorney, practices in the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. He is experienced in patent application drafting and prosecution, as well as freedom to operate opinions for a broad array of software technologies including networking and wireless communications, computer programming, machine learning and AI, audio-visual broadcasting and encoding-decoding, and autonomous driving for a variety of large high-tech companies, as well as for a broad array of mechanical technologies, including semiconductor fabrication, biomedical devices, home goods, and others. He argues appeals before the Patent Trial and Appeal board regarding both patent eligibility and patentability, including rejections concerning abstract ideas.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

