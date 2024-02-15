Greenberg Traurig Enhances Premier Real Estate Offering with Addition of Star Construction Litigation Team

In a strategic move to enhance its full-service, industry-leading Real Estate capabilities through the expansion of its Construction Law and Litigation practices, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Robert L. Crewdson and John S. Ducat as shareholders in its Atlanta office.

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic move to enhance its full-service, industry-leading Real Estate capabilities through the expansion of its Construction Law and Litigation practices, Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Robert L. Crewdson and John S. Ducat as shareholders in its Atlanta office. They join from DLA Piper, where Crewdson was national co-chair of that firm's Construction Group.

"Welcoming Robert and John to Greenberg Traurig is an important part of our strategy to provide the full spectrum of services to real estate clients locally, nationally, and globally. Renown worldwide for our real estate capabilities, we continue to attract top legal counsel like these highly talented attorneys who are able to meet the needs of our clients in an ever-evolving industry," said Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig. "It is a particular pleasure to reunite with Robert, as Greenberg Traurig Atlanta Managing Shareholder Theodore I. Blum, our firm Vice Chair Lori G. Cohen, and I worked with him years ago. We look forward to collaborating with Robert and John, knowing that their significant legal skills and zealous advocacy of clients will be a tremendous addition to our global platform of top tier attorneys."

Crewdson focuses on the real estate related needs of national and international clients in the areas of investment, development, and construction. His practice includes disputes for real estate owners and investors around the country and worldwide, including mediation, arbitration, and litigation in both state and federal courts. Crewdson's cases often involve contractor terminations, extra work claims, delay claims, and substantial construction defect litigation.

He also manages a robust transactional practice that includes negotiating design, construction, design-build, and development contracts on a wide array of facilities, including multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, office, power plants, infrastructure projects, airport expansions, stadiums, and health care facilities. In addition, Crewdson provides real estate investors with construction-related due diligence and advice during project implementation. He also provides staff training for clients in avoiding construction claims and assists them in upgrading client form documents and procurement policies.

Ducat has a global construction law practice concentrated on the representation of owners/employers, developers, and contractors in complex transactional and litigation matters concerning the development and construction of major projects. He regularly counsels clients in numerous sectors and his broad range of experience includes work on manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, data centers, infrastructure, renewable energy projects, nuclear power plants, airports, sports stadia, hotels, multifamily developments, student housing, and other traditional commercial real estate development. Ducat's practice regularly extends beyond the domestic market, and he frequently advises both U.S. and foreign-based clients on contentious and non-contentious projects throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Asia, and across Europe.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig is an unparalleled opportunity to serve my clients at the highest level, offering them the exceptional resources of a global platform with experienced attorneys able to focus on their needs whenever and wherever they arise," Crewdson said. "The firm's stellar reputation for client service and sophisticated real estate industry capabilities makes Greenberg Traurig the perfect place for me to further grow my construction practice. The fact that I am reuniting with my former colleagues to do so is especially rewarding."

"Greenberg Traurig's wealth of highly skilled attorneys worldwide who operate across legal areas in a culture of collaboration was a major draw for me, as my practice spans construction industry needs in numerous sectors and countries," Ducat said. "Having this competitive edge will undoubtedly deliver an advantage to my clients as they execute on construction projects globally."

Greenberg Traurig's global Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate industry attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for construction, property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

Greenberg Traurig's Construction Law Practice assists clients from the initial conception and delivery planning of a construction project, through procurement and bidding, in the negotiation and drafting of contracts, throughout construction, to project close-out and the resolution of disputes. Attorneys' experience is rooted in a developer- and investor-focused client base on a wide array of projects, including residential, commercial, hospitality, mixed-use, and sports arena/stadium projects.

"As highly experienced construction litigators with global practices, Robert and John are exceptional additions that complement our practice, which comprises attorneys who are recognized locally and nationally as leaders in the area of construction law," said Mark E. Ferrario and Michael J. Thomas, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Construction Law Practice in a joint statement.

Crewdson received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, an M.A. from the College of William & Mary, and a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of the South. Ducat received his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and a B.A., summa cum laude, from Providence College.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Atlanta: Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta office offers clients the local capabilities and wide-ranging experience of more than 115 attorneys, supported by the resources and reach of the firm's global platform. The firm's collaborative culture is reflected by attorneys who serve their clients with a combination of legal and business skills that are vital in today's competitive, global environment. Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta team brings a practical approach to the representation of our clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Leslie Kraft Burke, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.7861, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig