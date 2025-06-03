Greenberg Traurig Expands Boston Office, Adds 4 New Associates, 1 Patent Agent

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Boston office with the additions of Margaret C. Brown, Laura McJilton, Ph.D., Michelle G. Rosin, and Anthony Shaheen as associates, expanding its Litigation, Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation, Real Estate, and Corporate practices. Nancy Costigliola, Ph.D. also has joined the firm as a patent agent.

BOSTON, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has grown its Boston office with the additions of Margaret C. Brown, Laura McJilton, Ph.D., Michelle G. Rosin, and Anthony Shaheen as associates, expanding its Litigation, Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation, Real Estate, and Corporate practices. Nancy Costigliola, Ph.D. also has joined the firm as a patent agent.

"We are pleased to welcome these talented attorneys and patent agents to our growing team," said Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. "Each of them brings valuable skills across key practice areas that will contribute to our client service and team culture. We look forward to supporting their development and success as they grow at Greenberg Traurig."

Brown focuses her practice on white collar defense and internal investigations, providing a range of services to clients in high-stakes litigation and government investigations involving federal agencies and state attorneys general. She has experience handling matters related to corporate compliance and internal investigations, government investigations, money laundering violations, wire fraud, insider trading, theft of public funds, and health care fraud.

Leveraging her technical proficiency, engineering career in semiconductor manufacturing, and in-house experience counseling a medical device company, McJilton provides business-oriented IP legal advice for artificial intelligence, software, chemistry, life science, physics, and electronics-based technologies. She advises clients in the technology and life science spaces on patenting, technology transactions, IP and data licensing, deal diligence, privacy, and USPTO proceedings. McJilton also manages patent portfolios, conducts freedom to operate and competitive analyses and supports IP litigation. Additionally, she is an AIGP and CIPP/US privacy professional.

Rosin focuses on commercial real estate transactions, including leasing, acquisitions, financings, developments, and dispositions. She represents a diverse range of clients, from large national retailers to financial institutions and real estate investors and developers. Her experience across different stages of commercial property transactions allows her to anticipate potential issues and offer practical guidance to clients.

Shaheen advises sponsors, emerging companies, lenders, and borrowers on various U.S. and international finance arrangements. His practice encompasses acquisition financings, cash flow financings, and debt facilities across capital markets. He also works on distressed, workout, and restructuring financings. He counsels clients on debt finance transactions, from term sheet stage through closing. His experience spans both borrower-side and lender-side transactions. He assists financial institutions with the ongoing administration of credit facilities and workouts.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Feldman, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 617.310.5273, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP