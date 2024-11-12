Greenberg Traurig Expands California Real Estate Practice, Adds Ankush R. Israni in Los Angeles

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Real Estate Practice in California with the addition of Ankush R. Israni as a shareholder in its Los Angeles office. Israni joins the firm from Jones Day.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Real Estate Practice in California with the addition of Ankush R. Israni as a shareholder in its Los Angeles office. Israni joins the firm from Jones Day.

With more than 14 years of legal experience, Israni represents a wide range of clients in large, complex real estate transactions nationwide. He advises on financings, joint ventures, acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and development matters involving multifamily, office, retail, hotel, and industrial projects, including data centers. His clients range from lenders and investors to developers and data center companies.

"As California continues to grow and evolve, Greenberg Traurig remains committed to providing clients a complete industry offering to help them navigate the market and seize new opportunities," said West Coast Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Bruce Fischer, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office, and Gregory A. Fishman, co-managing shareholder of the LA office. "Hiring Ankush in LA adds significant depth to our already-strong bench of real estate attorneys in California."

Israni's arrival brings the number of California-based attorneys focused on the real estate sector at Greenberg Traurig to 50, including transactional, litigation, tax, land use, and construction practitioners, complementing the firm's award-winning global Real Estate Practice, which has more than 700 industry-focused attorneys worldwide.

During his career, Israni has represented national banks, institutional fund lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities loan originators, and other financial institutions in acquisition, construction, and permanent loans, as well as preferred equity and mezzanine loans. He also has deep experience in loan modifications and workouts. Additionally, Israni has represented developers and private equity funds in connection with the purchase and sale of real estate assets, as well as joint ventures, development and management agreements, and leasing.

Among his major representations, Israni assisted DataBank Holdings with a $725 million senior secured revolving credit facility to finance data center projects, and Digital Bridge Holdings with a $345 million senior secured loan to build a data center in Atlanta. He also represented a pension fund in the sale of two trophy office towers in San Diego, and an institutional investor in a $1.2 billion refinance of the Century Plaza Towers in LA.

"Ankush has a multifaceted real estate practice that spans the spectrum of asset classes and capital structures," said Senior Vice President and Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Michael J. Baum, who leads the practice along with Richard J. Giusto, Stephen L. Rabinowitz, and Dr. Christian Schede. "His arrival marks an important step forward in our strategic efforts to continue to expand in California and beyond to meet increasing client demand across key sectors and property types, including the rapidly growing data center market."

Israni is the second attorney to join Greenberg Traurig as a real estate shareholder in LA this year, following the addition of Paul M. Williams in February. Williams focuses primarily on the energy sector and splits his time between LA and Austin. In total, the firm has had eight shareholders and four of counsels join the Real Estate Practice since November 2023, including key additions in Boston, Denver, Long Island, and West Palm Beach, as well as in Tokyo and the United Arab Emirates.

"Ankush is a talented, solutions-oriented attorney who knows how to get deals done in a collaborative way, which makes him a great fit at Greenberg Traurig," LA Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Michael H. Davis and Garin T. Muranaka said. "He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in complex real estate matters, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

"I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig because it has a real estate practice that is second to none and an entrepreneurial culture that aligns with my own approach to client service," Israni said. "I am confident that the firm's unparalleled global platform will enable me to continue to grow my practice and provide a greater level of service to clients in today's rapidly evolving marketplace. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues at Greenberg Traurig to provide clients with strategic, business-oriented legal advice to help them succeed."

Israni earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and his B.A. from California State University, Fullerton.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

