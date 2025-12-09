Greenberg Traurig Expands Capital Markets Team in Boston with Addition of Michael J. Minahan

"Mike exemplifies our strategic focus on recruiting top-tier talent in key markets where innovation and capital formation intersect," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Post this

"Mike exemplifies our strategic focus on recruiting top-tier talent in key markets where innovation and capital formation intersect," said Brian L. Duffy, Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer. "As companies increasingly seek sophisticated legal counsel for complex transactions, our lawyers bring both strong technical excellence and deep market knowledge to provide clients with excellence and value."

Minahan's experience spans U.S. and cross-border transactions, including extensive work with foreign private issuers, particularly Israel-based companies that seek access to U.S. capital markets. He also regularly advises boards, executives, and special committees on SEC reporting, corporate governance, and public company compliance matters.

"Mike's arrival marks another milestone in the continued strategic expansion of our Boston office," said Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. "Mike brings an entrepreneurial mindset that aligns perfectly with both the firm and office. His knowledge and connections in Boston and beyond will benefit clients as we continue building our presence in this vital innovation hub."

"Mike brings the kind of sophisticated capital markets experience that enhances our ability to serve the full spectrum of needs of public company clients," said Alan I. Annex, Vice Chair of the firm and Senior Chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice. "His track record with IPOs, follow-on offerings, and cross-border work – including with Israeli companies accessing U.S. markets – complements and enhances the strength of our existing global platform."

"Greenberg Traurig's global reach, integrated capital markets team, and industry-leading capabilities will allow me to deliver even greater value to my clients," Minahan said. "The firm's collaborative culture and client-focused approach impressed me when I worked across from the Greenberg Traurig team on earlier deals. I'm eager to partner with my talented colleagues in Boston and across the firm to drive continued growth and support clients in their most high-profile transactions."

He received his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his B.A., summa cum laude, from The George Washington University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office, includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP