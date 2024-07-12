Greenberg Traurig Expands Corporate Practice with Two Leading Investment Firm General Counsel in New York

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Corporate, Investment Management, and Financial Regulatory & Compliance practices with the addition of two in-house counsels from major investment firms.

New York, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Corporate, Investment Management, and Financial Regulatory & Compliance practices with the addition of two in-house counsels from major investment firms. Shareholder Patrick J. Kassen joins from Blackstone, where he most recently served as general counsel of their portfolio company Link Logistics and previously served as managing director and chief compliance officer of Blackstone Real Estate. Shareholder Matthew J. Bromberg joins from Exchange Traded Managers Group, LLC, where he served as general counsel and chief compliance officer, overseeing all commercial legal and regulatory compliance matters and supporting the product development and exchange-listing activities of a thematic exchange traded investment companies (ETF) product line.

"Patrick and Matt, each having served in-house at major investment firms, bring an inside perspective of the lifecycles of private and public investment funds and a deep understanding of the business and regulatory complexities of the financial industry. They will significantly strengthen our capabilities in this area, especially in the formation of private equity and real estate funds," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "Their additions are the latest testament to our commitment to continue to strategically expand our already outstanding investment management and regulatory and compliance teams."

Kassen focuses on the private equity and real estate sectors and has deep experience advising organizations on transactions, regulatory compliance, and risk management. In his transactional work, Kassen assists clients with the formation of private equity and real estate funds, purchases and sales of businesses and real estate assets, joint ventures, minority investments, financings, leasing, and formation and operation of sponsor groups. He will leverage his experience as the general counsel of companies involved in the acquisition and building of data centers to advise clients in this rapidly growing industry as part of the firm's Digital Infrastructure, Data Center and Cloud Computing group.

Kassen also has uniquely broad experience in investment management regulation from his years of in-house practice, including advising clients on the Investment Advisers Act, Investment Company Act, the design and operation of compliance programs, and interactions with regulators.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig was an easy choice when I moved to private practice. I've trusted and worked with several of the firm's attorneys for many years. The firm serves a sophisticated, global client base and is dedicated to growing its stellar Private Equity Practice, including in my areas of focus. The synergy is clear — the firm handles extensive work for private equity groups, real estate funds, and in the growing digital infrastructure sector, and I am excited to support these efforts," Kassen said. "I am delighted to join a team that brings a holistic approach to clients, providing greater value, efficiency, and personalized client service."

Bromberg advises global investment advisers, banks, broker-dealers, transfer agents, and institutional investors. He has worked with registered investment companies, private funds, bank-maintained collective pools, and commodity trusts. He has deep experience developed in leadership roles with fund sponsors and service providers, establishing and counseling ETFs, as well as with respect to mutual fund to ETF conversions and ETF and investment adviser mergers and acquisitions. Bromberg also assists sponsors and investors with understanding the use and governance of certain investment strategies employing quantitative methodologies, algorithms, and generative AI.

Additionally, Bromberg advises clients on compliance and regulatory matters under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and other federal securities laws, as well as related to federal and state registration, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and state investigations and enforcement actions, and interpretive and "no-action" letter requests, SEC exemptive orders, and related matters.

"I feel fortunate to join Greenberg Traurig, and I'm incredibly excited to work with this dynamic and expanding corporate, finance, and investment team," Bromberg said. "I plan to hit the ground running, utilizing the firm's collaborative platform and putting my experience to work to help the firm's clients and play a role in the growth of the practice."

Kassen earned his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and his A.B., magna cum laude, from Princeton University. Bromberg earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and his B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 600 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP