Greenberg Traurig Expands Energy Practice with Addition of Former FERC Attorney Michael Kaufmann

"Michael's diverse experience in government, in-house, and in private practice brings tremendous depth to our firm in an area where we see growing demand," said Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, co-chair of the Energy & Natural Resources Practice. "His extensive background with FERC and deep understanding of both gas and electric matters will be invaluable to our clients navigating complex regulatory landscapes."

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Kaufmann served as an attorney-advisor in FERC's Office of General Counsel, Energy Markets Section, and as a federal appellate attorney in the Office of the Solicitor. He also has deep experience in-house from his time as senior counsel at Constellation Energy and director of federal gas regulation at NRG Energy.

"I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig and leverage my experience as a regulator to help the firm's clients navigate the uncertain and changing regulatory landscape," Kaufmann said. "I have seen the impressive work of Greenberg Traurig's lawyers over the years and am excited to bring my broad experience to the firm's significant and growing practice."

Kaufmann's practice focuses on federal and state administrative and regulatory law, litigation, enforcement, appeals, policy, and infrastructure and project development in the energy sector. He represents a broad spectrum of clients, including independent power producers, power marketers, cooperatives, municipal utilities, and industrial energy consumers.

Kaufmann's experience includes advising on wholesale and retail power supply agreements, counseling developers of new energy facilities, and providing regulatory guidance on critical infrastructure projects, including merchant and utility power plants, natural gas pipelines, transmission projects, renewable power projects, hydroelectric facilities, liquefied natural gas projects, and increasingly in the development of data centers across the country. He has also drawn on his time as a trial lawyer for FERC to assist clients facing FERC complaints and enforcement actions.

"Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., office has demonstrated considerable regulatory growth in recent months. From antitrust to environmental, and now with energy, we will continue to invest in the capabilities that make us a standout D.C. regulatory powerhouse, complemented by our equally strong litigation and corporate teams," said Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig and chair of the Washington, D.C., office.

Kaufmann received his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and has a B.A. in Law Enforcement & Criminology, summa cum laude, from the University of Maryland, College Park.

About Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice has broad transactional, regulatory, and litigation experience across the energy industry, including oil and gas, LNG, electricity, coal, wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, and water. The firm's exceptional multi-office platform, including key offices in major energy centers, enables us to serve and implement legal strategies for energy clients throughout the U.S. and internationally.

