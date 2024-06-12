Greenberg Traurig Expands Environmental Regulatory Capabilities with Shareholder and Scientist Team in D.C.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued the strategic growth of its Environmental Practice with the addition of Shareholder Seth Goldberg and two assistant directors, Darci Ferrer* and Nicholas Skoulis*, in the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continued the strategic growth of its Environmental Practice with the addition of Shareholder Seth Goldberg and two assistant directors, Darci Ferrer* and Nicholas Skoulis*, in the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

The team joins from Steptoe LLP. They bring a niche and highly technical practice focused on chemical and pesticide registrations and the representation of those companies before the Environmental Protection Agency and its equivalent state agencies, the Food and Drug Administration, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and global regulatory bodies.

"Seth, Nick, and Darci add a high-demand and highly-specialized capability that complements our existing premier environmental practice," said Kerri L. Barsh and Steven C. Russo, co-chairs of Greenberg Traurig's Environmental Practice. "Their practice, which spans regulation, litigation, and government affairs, enhances our already broad environmental offering for clients in the chemical, manufacturing, and agriculture industries. Additionally, having two leading scientists in-house will be an asset for clients dealing with the technical aspects of chemicals and pesticides."

Goldberg focuses his practice on a broad range of chemical regulatory, environmental, and life sciences matters. His chemical regulatory practice is built on an understanding of federal and state regulatory programs, including the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and California Proposition 65. He also has experience with regulatory regimes in other jurisdictions, such as biocides, plant protection products, and general chemical regulation in the European Union, as well as similar programs in Canada and China. He has deep experience with federal and state regulatory programs involving pesticides, industrial chemicals, consumer products, and environmental compliance. Recently, he has focused on the EPA's issuance of regulations governing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) under TSCA, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, and other authorities.

Ferrer was the former chief scientist for a prominent trade association and holds an M.S. in Environmental Science & Policy from Johns Hopkins University. She provides scientific and regulatory support on chemical management matters.

Skoulis has more than 35 years of experience in regulatory toxicology and risk assessment. He has held numerous high level toxicology positions with large companies and earned his Ph.D. from The National Center for Toxicological Research.

"Greenberg Traurig's global platform provides key capabilities on a state, national, and global level that complement and enhance how my team can serve our clients in the chemical and pesticide industries," Goldberg said. "I'm excited to have Darci and Nick join me as we deepen existing client relationships and build new ones at this firm."

"This tenured and highly respected team choosing to join Greenberg Traurig demonstrates our strong position in the market and reaffirms us as a destination for entrepreneurial lawyers looking to grow with the backing of a global, multifaceted platform behind them," said Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C., office.

*Ferrer and Skoulis are not admitted to the practice of law.

