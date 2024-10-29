Greenberg Traurig Expands Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice with Jera L. Bradshaw

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice to meet client demand with the addition of Shareholder Jera L. Bradshaw in the firm's Dallas office.

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice to meet client demand with the addition of Shareholder Jera L. Bradshaw in the firm's Dallas office.

Bradshaw, who is also part of the Banking & Financial Services Practice, brings a unique combination of experience as a federal and state regulator, working in-house for a regional bank and in private practice. She served as a senior attorney at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for more than eight years following her tenure as an attorney at the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions. In the private sector, she served as vice president and senior counsel at Comerica Bank and most recently was in private practice at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jera to our team," said Marina Olman-Pal, co-chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice. "Jera's extensive experience as a banking regulator and her senior in-house position at a regional bank give her a unique perspective that our clients will greatly benefit from, particularly in the current regulatory and enforcement environment. Her skill set will enhance the strength of our existing banking and financial regulatory group, enabling us to provide even greater support to our financial institution clients."

Bradshaw advises community, regional, and national banks on virtually all aspects of financial regulatory compliance and enforcement, with an emphasis on state and federal enforcement actions; corporate and board governance matters related to regulatory compliance, bank-fintech partnerships, regulatory applications, enterprise risk; and "troubled" banks. She is experienced appearing before the FDIC, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and multiple state bank regulatory authorities.

She advises clients on bank mergers and acquisitions, changes in bank control, branch applications, and capital requirements. Her practice focuses on banking laws and regulations, including consumer protection and regulatory filings. She is experienced in supervisory examinations, regulatory inquiries, and compliance program development. Bradshaw also guides financial institutions through golden parachute and indemnification payments, brokered deposit waivers, and other regulatory processes. She represents banks in enforcement proceedings, addressing regulatory concerns, and provides counsel on the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering regulations, fair lending issues, and Community Reinvestment Act compliance.

"At Greenberg Traurig we are focused on attracting top legal talent to strengthen our longstanding presence in Texas, where we've served the community for over 20 years," said Joseph F. Coniglio, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office. "Jera's strong client relationships and emphasis on service reflect our firm's core values, and we look forward to collaborating with her to deliver exceptional value to our clients in Texas and beyond."

Greenberg Traurig's Global Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice has been focused on strategic expansion in recent years. This year, the firm brought in former Ballard Spahr attorneys Lisa M. Lanham and Rinaldo Martinez, along with former fintech state regulator Shane Foster, following on the heels of last year's addition of Shareholder Tim Dolan in London and Shareholder Hilary R. Sledge-Sarnor in Los Angeles.

"Greenberg Traurig's deep bench in the financial regulatory space will allow me the opportunity to continue to grow my practice," Bradshaw said. "Through the firm's global platform and dynamic capabilities, I can provide my clients with a broader array of legal resources, keep them up to date on the latest rules and regulations, and collaborate with attorneys across different offices."

Bradshaw is chair of the American Bar Association's Regional and Community Banks subcommittee, a faculty member of Fundamentals of Banking Law, and a guest lecturer at the SMU Dedman School of Law. In addition to speaking on regulatory issues affecting insured depository institutions, Bradshaw is routinely called upon to train bank boards and management on a wide range of legal and risk management topics.

She earned her J.D. from the University of Memphis School of Law. Additionally, Bradshaw was a law clerk at the FDIC while earning her J.D.

About Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group: Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Group has wide-ranging experience assisting national, regional and local clients in a variety of matters affecting the financial services industry. The national team of skilled attorneys works with clients as they face regulatory, litigation, legislative, supervision, examination, licensing, compliance and governance matters. Greenberg Traurig's regulatory attorneys regularly advise banks, broker-dealers, investment advisors, mortgage lenders and servicers, payday lenders, consumer finance companies, registered and private investment funds, debt collectors and other financial institutions in complying with state and federal regulatory requirements and interfacing with governmental agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig: About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., +1 305.579.0832, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.