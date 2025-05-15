Greenberg Traurig Expands Global Private Equity Platform with New London Shareholder

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has strengthened its global Private Equity capabilities with the addition of Tom Rodzoch, who joins as a shareholder in the firm's London office from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has strengthened its global Private Equity capabilities with the addition of Tom Rodzoch, who joins as a shareholder in the firm's London office from Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Rodzoch joins Sava Savov, who launched the London office's Private Equity Practice in September 2024. He also reunites with Banking & Financial Services Shareholder Luke Lado, who joined from Weil in November 2023. Rodzoch is the third new shareholder in the London office this year, following the arrival of Finance Shareholder Kevin-Paul Deveau and Infrastructure Shareholder Richard Ceeney in March and April respectively, and the 13th new London shareholder since the start of 2024 – reflecting the firm's continued strategic investment in high-growth practice areas.

"We are very pleased to welcome Tom to the firm, joining from Weil, where he had spent his entire legal career. While many other firms increasingly resort to mergers, vereins, and other such structures which challenge culture, consistency, and financial discipline, we continue to build as we always have over the decades: a unified and collaborative firm, strategically adding high-quality individuals and teams who embrace our core values of respect, trust, and empowerment," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "We have been actively executing our strategic commitment to the further expansion of our Private Equity and Private Credit practices across the United States and globally, and Tom is a welcome addition in London."

Rodzoch brings a wealth of experience advising leading private equity funds on a range of complex cross-border and domestic acquisitions, disposals, capital markets transactions, and restructurings, as well as in relation to general corporate and commercial matters.

Savov, chair of the London Private Equity Practice, added, "Tom's arrival marks the next step in the ambitious expansion of our private equity and private capital capabilities in London and beyond. Tom is a highly respected lawyer with deep experience advising sponsors on a variety of high-stakes transactions. I am delighted to be partnering with him as we grow our differentiated, top-tier offering. We now have an outstanding private capital group across equity, finance, restructuring, and tax, and we will continue our growth both organically and by adding further first-rate talent."

Rodzoch commented, "Greenberg Traurig's momentum in London and its integrated global platform make it a compelling place to build a modern private equity practice. I am excited to join the firm and to collaborate with Sava, Luke, and my new colleagues as we unlock opportunities for our clients."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Steve Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP