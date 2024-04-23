Greenberg Traurig Expands in Milan with Addition of Fund Formation & Investment Management Leader Eriprando Guerritore Together With His Team

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria continues to grow its market strength in Milan with the addition of Eriprando Guerritore, a leader in Italy's fund formation and investment management sector. He joins as shareholder in the Corporate Practice.

MILAN , April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria continues to grow its market strength in Milan with the addition of Eriprando Guerritore, a leader in Italy's fund formation and investment management sector. He joins as shareholder in the Corporate Practice.

Guerritore, who has more than 20 years' experience in counseling alternative investment funds, initiators, sponsors, and managers in the structuring and launch of complex domestic or international fund projects, joins Greenberg Traurig with a team of two associates, Ruggero Maria Zanolini and Claudio Saba. Guerritore was previously a lead partner in the Investment Management & Financial Institutions Regulation practice at GPBL – Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, a prominent Italian law firm, and a partner in the Investment Management & Funds department at Paul Hastings in Milan.

Guerritore also advises on regulatory issues related to a wide range of supervised and licensed entities, such as alternative investment fund managers, banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, payment institutions, and securitization vehicles. His clients in the alternative investments sector include fund managers, funds of funds, family offices, banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions on high-profile matters in Italy and across Europe.

"Eriprando brings to Milan, and Europe overall, a unique focus on fund formation and investment management across a wide variety of industries. This is important to our strategy in the region and the practices we are building there, and in the United States, Asia, and Middle East. Eriprando possesses a crucial combination of top-tier reputation, experience, talent, and character, which allows him to fit well within Greenberg Traurig's collaborative culture," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "The arrival of Eriprando and his team strengthens our position as leading legal advisors on the Italian and European markets, thanks to the close synergy with the banking and finance, real estate, restructuring and insolvency, financial litigation, and M&A practices."

"Greenberg Traurig is consistently recognized as a leading advisor for complex transactions and projects worldwide. Adding Eriprando is a strategic move to further grow these capabilities and support the expansion of our sizeable team in Milan and across Europe, increasingly adding value for clients who demand a commitment to excellence and top-tier experience across markets and sectors," Greenberg Traurig Milan Co-Managing Shareholder Luigi Santa Maria said.

Guerritore is member of the Tax and Legal Committee of the Italian Private Equity, Venture Capital and Private Debt (AIFI) Association as well as of the legal committee of Assoimmobiliare. He has been recognized by several publications, including Chambers Europe Guide as Band 2 in Private Equity: Fund Formation; and The Legal 500 EMEA as a Tier 1 leading individual in the fund formation and investment management industry. He obtained his law degree from the Università degli Studi di Roma "La Sapienza."

"Choosing Greenberg Traurig was a logical next step in my career. This is a dynamic, highly respected global law firm whose culture and core values are closely aligned with mine. Furthermore, I am certain that my clients will benefit from the worldwide expertise available across this platform and that my experience will be of value to existing firm relationships in a growing global marketplace. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues in Milan and throughout Europe," Guerritore said.

Zanolini focuses on investment funds, banking, finance, and insurance regulatory law. He assists domestic and non-domestic supervised entities in relation to their business in Italy as well as with reference to the distribution of their products. Further, he counsels on licensing procedures and extraordinary transactions relating to supervised entities. He obtained his law degree from LUISS Guido Carli in Roma in 2015. In 2018, he obtained an executive master's degree in finance from SDA Bocconi. He acts as a lecturer in financial markets law in the master's program at "Libera Università Maria Ss. Assunta" (LUMSA) in Roma.

Saba specializes in financial regulation and investment management. He supports domestic and international fund managers, initiators and sponsors in structuring and establishing alternative investment funds, including private debt, private equity, real estate, and venture capital funds. His expertise ranges from structuring to fundraising, negotiating funds' constitutional documents, and setting up branches and carried interest vehicles. He also advises banks, asset managers, investment firms, non-banking financial intermediaries, and other regulated entities on day-to-day regulatory matters and transactions. Saba acts as a speaker in numerous training courses on banking and financial regulation.

He is recognized as a Key Lawyer in Investment Fund by "The Legal 500" in 2024.

Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the result of the combination of Greenberg Traurig, LLP with its long-term ally, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato - a renowned legal boutique, founded in 1970 by Alberto Santa Maria in Milan. Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the fifth GT office in Europe and the 40th office in the world and comprises more than 70 lawyers. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/locations/milan LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenberg-traurig-santa-maria/

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Elisabetta Nicolì, Greenberg Traurig, +39.02.77197.237

